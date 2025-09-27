Inside a Ukrainian Bank: Polish Banker’s “Faster Than Money” on Leading Before and During War

This real (and still judgmental) story could have never been published: the first notes were made in the end of 2022 as reflections on the events in Ukraine and in the bank where the authors had worked. Several years they spent “in the desk” to finally be turned into not just a story of the life of the major bank during peace and war, but motivation and optimism from the main character.

The author is Rafal Juszczak, manager with 26 years of experience, majoring in History and Banking, decorated sportsman in Oriental martial arts. He studied in the Graduate Management School in Rouen, led 4 banks in several European countries and created new projects with unique business approaches.

This book is the first about how the Ukrainian bank lived through the full-scale war, written by the manager from inside. It tells a story of the organization that had a record-breaking revenue in its 20 years of work in the country just before the war and was praised and awarded by the global media. But in 2022 it ended up being a capsized boat. But the main accent is not on figures, but the story of the experienced manager who is used to victories (in the ring or in the negotiations room) and found himself in the situation where plan and money solved nothing, and speed and sense of moment meant everything. It is sometimes hard to be ready for this moment, but you can surely prepare yourself.

«Being prepared is to see the world clearly. In sport and in business it is important to collect experience, learn to analyze the situation and find mentors — a good book or a right talk. I have been teaching people for years to dream, not just work, and in that way managed to find unique teams for unique projects. Sometimes stars are born from chaos, and sometimes chaos is just chaos. But you’ll deal with it», — Juszczak says.

This book is not for “financial tycoons”, it was written for ambitious people who start their careers or build their businesses. It is not a textbook, but a true story instead of theory: motivation, mistakes and victories in business from the perspective of the man who sees ambitions as his engine and crises as upgrading experience.

The authors call it a “road book”: it is easy to read during trips, and it may become the new road and inspiration for someone. If it happens at least for some readers — it was worth being taken out of the desk. The book reminds people that every dream is a goal that hasn’t been called like that yet. Its basis is life with its hurtful lessons and rewards for those who, just like a sportsman in the ring, falls only to rise back.

Simple, judgmental and radically honest “Faster than money” is already available on Amazon.