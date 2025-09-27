PT EXPO CHINA 2025 Opens in Beijing

As the early autumn breeze brings a refreshing chill and the season bears fruit, PT EXPO CHINA 2025 officially opened on September 24 at the China National Convention Center in Beijing.

This year’s expo, themed “Digital-Physical Integration: A New Engine for Smart Growth”, showcases the latest achievements of the information and communications industry in driving the deep integration of the digital and real economies and fostering new drivers of high-quality productivity.

Zhong Zhihong, Chief Engineer at the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, attended the opening ceremony and delivered a keynote address.

Chaesub Lee, Director of the Telecommunication Standardization Bureau at the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), addressed the ceremony via video link, highly commending China’s contributions to the development of technical standards.

Diplomatic representatives from Bahrain, Estonia, Finland, Hungary, Namibia, Nigeria, Poland, Russia, and South Korea also attended the opening ceremony.

Deputy General Manager of China Telecom, Luan Xiaowei; Deputy General Manager of China Mobile, Cheng Jianjun; Deputy General Manager of China Unicom, Hao Liqian; Deputy General Manager of China Broadcasting Network, Zeng Qingjun; and Deputy General Manager of China Tower, Liu Guofeng, each delivered a speech at the opening ceremony. Representatives from Huawei, ZTE, and other leading enterprises also gave keynote presentations.

Following the opening ceremony, Zhong Zhihong and his delegation visited the booths of China Telecom, China Mobile, China Unicom, Genertec Group, China Broadcasting Network, China Tower, Huawei, and other exhibitors to gain in-depth insights into cutting-edge technologies and integrated innovation achievements.

ICT China 2025 Main Forum Successfully Held

On the afternoon of September 24, the ICT China · 2025 Series Main Forum was successfully held. Zeng Yu, First-Class Inspector of the Department of Information and Communications Development at the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, attended the forum and delivered a speech.

Academician Wu Hequan of the Chinese Academy of Engineering delivered a keynote address titled “Developing Data Elements to Advance Digital-Physical Integration.”

Senior representatives from China Telecom, China Mobile, China Unicom, China Satcom, China Information and Communication Technologies Group Corporation (CICT), Huawei, and Changan Automobile delivered thematic presentations, sharing insights into the latest industry developments.

During the exhibition, a series of high-level release events were held in quick succession, offering a concentrated showcase of the industry’s latest advancements.

On the morning of September 24, the Innovation Forum on ICT Empowering Carbon Peaking and Carbon Neutrality, together with the 3rd “New Green Cup” Awards Ceremony, announced the winners of the national finals of the third “New Green Cup” competition.

Later that afternoon, the Quantum Technology Industry Forum released the Quantum Computing Development Trends Report (2025).

The 10G Optical Network Innovation and Development Forum also issued two major reports: the Research Report on the Development of New Information Infrastructure and the Report on the Status of Universal Telecommunications Service Development.

A highlight of this year’s expo was the concurrent hosting of the 2025 BRICS Digital Economy and Trade Investment Forum, which aimed to further expand avenues for international cooperation and promote the development of an open and inclusive global digital ecosystem.

The PT EXPO CHINA 2025 featured over a dozen events, including launches, award ceremonies, and matchmaking sessions. More than 20 key deliverables — including research reports, action plans, and technical standards — will be released, offering a comprehensive picture of how ICT is empowering a wide range of industries across the economy.