TestDevLab: Global Software Quality Leaders Unite at Quality Forge 2025

Ethan Lin

Sep 30, 2025

Quality Forge 2025, the annual software quality conference organized by TestDevLab, will convene senior engineering leaders from 10+ global technology companies on November 6, 2025, at 10:00 AM EET. The conference is comlimentary and open to everyone. It brings together quality engineering professionals (Managers, Directors, Executives) to share their practical insights on delivering reliable software across diverse industries including streaming, fintech, e-commerce, and gaming.

This year’s conference expands beyond a single-industry focus to facilitate cross-sector knowledge sharing, with speakers representing companies that collectively serve billions of users worldwide. The event will feature technical presentations, management strategies, and two panel discussions focused on AI in quality engineering and fintech/banking application testing.

An Impressive Conference Lineup

Speakers will share practical insights from their experience building and maintaining systems that millions rely on daily. Topics range from technical deep-dives on testing methodologies to strategic approaches for managing quality teams across global organizations.

There are currently seven confirmed speakers for the event so far:

  • Elias Negrin, Product Owner, Rabobank
    Topic: Product-driven quality strategies in regulated banking environments
  • Simon Hall, CTO, Payout/Nuvei Group
    Topic: Ensuring payment processing reliability at scale – handling billions in transactions
  • David Ellison, Chief Data Scientist & Director of AI Engineering, Lenovo
    Topic: Integrating AI into quality processes and testing machine learning systems
  • Martin Mitrevski, Director of Engineering, Stream
    Topic: Video SDK testing at scale – quality practices for real-time communication platforms
  • Mikko Paloheimo, QA and Chapter Lead, OP Bank
    Topic: Leading QA teams and establishing quality standards in Nordic banking
  • Ahmed Tikiwa, Senior Software Engineer, Disney
    Topic: Quality engineering practices for Disney+ platform reliability and content delivery

Additional speakers from other leading tech companies will be announced in the coming weeks. The full lineup will include 12 industry leaders representing streaming, e-commerce, gaming, and design platforms.

“Companies often waste time solving challenges other industries have already cracked,” says Jānis Tipainis, Head of Marketing at TestDevLab. “Quality Forge brings quality leaders together for cross-industry experience sharing. What sets us apart is that you actually get to talk with the speakers – ask them the questions that keep you up at night, get practical advice you can use the next day. That’s surprisingly rare at conferences these days. Last year’s speakers from various startups and Fortune 500 companies exemplified cross-industry exchange, with their insights shaping this year’s expanded program.”

About TestDevLab

TestDevLab is a software testing and QA company helping tech companies deliver quality products and seamless customer experiences. With over a decade of experience partnering with major Fortune 500 companies across numerous industries, TestDevLab has proven that quality matters—whether maintaining market position or launching new products. TestDevLab provides comprehensive testing services including mobile and web application testing, accessibility compliance, test automation, and custom testing tool development.

Registration is complimentary but spaces are limited to ensure meaningful Q&A interaction. Register at qualityforge.io.

