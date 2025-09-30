BahamasMotorYachts Releases New Luxury Exuma Yacht Charter Guide & the Ultimate Round-Trip Itinerary

BahamasMotorYachts , a leader in high-end private yacht vacations in the Bahamas, has announced the release of a new Exuma yacht charter guide, alongside a detailed round-trip itinerary designed for both motor yachts and catamarans. The company has also published exclusive video tours from senior brokers, offering expert insight into one of the most sought-after charter destinations in the Caribbean.

The Exumas, a chain of 365 islands and cays, are often regarded as the ultimate destination for a Bahamas luxury yacht charter. With crystal-clear turquoise waters, abundant marine life, and secluded white-sand beaches, this archipelago offers the biggest contrast to busy American life, despite being just a short flight from Florida.

The newly launched Exuma yacht charter guide provides in-depth information on seasonal weather, travel logistics, onboard amenities, and local highlights. Travelers can now explore luxury crewed yacht charter options in the Bahamas tailored for couples, families, and groups seeking a private, immersive escape.

“The Exumas offer something unlike anywhere else—sandbar paradise, crystal clear water, and pure remoteness, while still being just a short flight from the US,” says Louis Lamprell, yacht charter broker with DMA Yachting. “We wanted to make it easier for clients to plan with confidence.”

The highlight of the update is a 8-day round-trip Exuma yacht charter itinerary , ideal for both motor yachts and catamarans. This new route enables clients to explore iconic spots such as Big Major Cay, Compass Cay, and Warderick Wells Cay. The route balances world-class diving, island hiking, and shallow-draft anchoring suited to luxury vessels.

﻿﻿

“Clients increasingly ask for water-toys, diving, and marine life experiences; our new itinerary delivers all of that in spectacular style,” says Chris de Kock, senior yacht charter broker with DMA Yachting. “Every stop has been curated with privacy, clarity of water, and exclusivity in mind.”

In addition, BahamasMotorYachts released a Bahamas video series from DMA brokers following the Bahamas yacht show in early 2025, allowing potential clients to visually preview yachts and destinations. The aim is to enhance transparency and inspire confidence in selecting the best superyacht charters in the Bahamas .

The company also unveiled its editorial on the Top 5 Charter Spots in the Exumas , highlighting locations with the best conditions for snorkeling, sandbar lounging, and sea-life encounters. These include Staniel Cay, Thunderball Grotto, and Shroud Cay, among others. Each offers a distinct experience, from movie-famous caves to mangrove estuaries perfect for kayaking.

As more Americans look for remote getaways close to home, the demand for a private yacht charter near the US continues to rise. The Exumas have become a preferred destination for travelers seeking nature, privacy, and luxury—with all the benefits of a crewed vessel.

For a full breakdown of the Exuma round-trip yacht charter guide, seasonal availability, and vessel options, clients are encouraged to visit the official BahamasMotorYachts website.