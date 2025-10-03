MarketSnack Launches October 25 to Deliver Real-Time Options Intelligence to Traders Worldwide

MarketSnack, a real-time options intelligence platform, will officially launch on October 25, offering traders professional-grade insights with unmatched speed and clarity. Created in San Juan, Puerto Rico and built for a global audience, MarketSnack is designed to cut through the noise of millions of daily contracts and deliver actionable alerts that help traders focus only on the signals that matter.

“Every day, millions of contracts move through the options market, but finding the trades that matter is like finding a needle in a haystack,” said Víctor González, Founder of MarketSnack and CEO of Infusion Investments. “MarketSnack was created from San Juan, Puerto Rico to the world with one mission: to filter, score, and deliver those signals instantly so traders can make decisions with confidence, not guesswork.”

Billions of dollars flow through the options market daily, yet most traders either drown in data or miss key opportunities. MarketSnack simplifies this challenge by filtering, scoring, and surfacing unusual trades and signals in real time. By combining Nasdaq and CBOE feeds with a proprietary smart scoring system that ranks trades by premium size, delta, expiration, and other key metrics, MarketSnack provides instant clarity on which trades deserve immediate attention.

The platform delivers customizable alerts based on contract-level triggers such as price, volume, and open interest, as well as institutional-style insights like volatility spikes, divergence trends, and volume-to-open-interest imbalances. Traders also benefit from dynamic updates that indicate whether a signal is confirmed, fading, or still elevated—providing a live, evolving picture of the market.

MarketSnack is designed for active options traders seeking institutional-grade tools without the prohibitive cost or steep learning curve of traditional trading terminals. The platform launches with a special offer of $699.99 for an annual subscription, available exclusively on launch day. Afterward, the standard subscription will be $89.99 per month. Both tiers include full access to alerts, scoring, and watchlist features.

This launch represents the beginning of a larger vision for MarketSnack. Future plans include expanded alert types, in-depth performance analytics, and collaborative features that allow traders to share and act on insights together. Long term, the company aims to establish MarketSnack as the intelligence layer for the global options market.

MarketSnack was created by Víctor González, an experienced investor and the CEO of Infusion Investments, who has dedicated his career to making advanced market intelligence accessible to both institutional and individual traders. With its headquarters in San Juan, Puerto Rico, MarketSnack embodies González’s vision of democratizing access to professional-grade trading tools on a global scale.