Fifth Shelf Strengthens Amazon Verified Ads Partner Status with Advertising Certification Renewals

Fifth Shelf, Florida-based full service ecommerce accelerator, announced the renewal of three top-level Amazon Ads certifications, Amazon Marketing Cloud, DSP Advanced, and Sponsored Ads Advanced, reaffirming its status as an Amazon Verified Ads Partner. The renewals validate verified capability across measurement, audience strategy, and advanced pay-per-click (PPC) execution, enabling brands to scale more confidently on Amazon and other major marketplaces.

With current certifications in Amazon Marketing Cloud (AMC), DSP Advanced, and Sponsored Ads Advanced, Fifth Shelf is positioned to offer deeper analytics, precise audience planning, and optimized PPC structures for brands at every stage of Amazon growth. The AMC certification allows deployment of clean room analytics for path-to-purchase analysis, incrementality testing, daypart bidding, and management of high-volume audiences. These tools clarify what drives conversions and where ad spend delivers the highest return.

The DSP Advanced certification extends planning and buying beyond Amazon’s storefront. Teams can build retail-aware audiences and activate them on and off Amazon for prospecting, retargeting, and new-to-brand growth. Paired with Sponsored Ads Advanced, brands can tighten keyword structures, refine placement strategies, and broaden product coverage to improve PPC efficiency and reduce wasted spend.

Fifth Shelf aligns advertising with retail operations so media plans reflect inventory position, pricing, and launch calendars. AMC audience insights inform how Sponsored Ads capture search demand and how DSP extends reach. Daypart bidding and frequency rules are set from observed performance, not guesswork. Reporting focuses on sales, new-to-brand mix, repeat rate, and ad cost relative to contribution targets.

Today, many brands are moving from Vendor Central, also called 1P, to Seller Central, also called 3P. Common goals include clearer cash-flow timing, stable availability, and stronger Buy Box control. Fifth Shelf supports this 1P to 3P transition by coordinating account setup, Brand Registry and catalog cleanup, FBA preparation and inbound, and communication with distributors so advertising does not drive out-of-stock events.

Growth paths run both directions. Some brands are entering the United States for the first time and need an Amazon US plan that integrates advertising with eligibility, logistics, and pricing. Others are expanding outward from the U.S. to Amazon Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Japan, and to Walmart Marketplace. Fifth Shelf applies the same certified approach across regions so campaigns and inventory stay aligned.

“Our renewed Amazon Ads certifications give clients measurable advantage,” said Atahan Kangal, Founder and CEO of Fifth Shelf. “We pair advanced clean room analytics with programmatic audience buying and refined PPC tactics to drive sustainable growth. Whether a brand is moving from 1P to 3P, entering the U.S., or scaling internationally, our verified capabilities help turn ad investment into predictable revenue.”

This announcement is intended for founders and marketing leaders who need a skilled and certified Amazon Advertising partner with advanced PPC and hands-on operating experience. The focus is straightforward: measure with AMC, plan and reach with DSP, capture and convert with Sponsored Ads, and keep media and retail in sync across channels and geographies.