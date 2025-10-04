Hollywood Pushes Back Against AI Actress Tilly Norwood

Tilly Norwood, a London-based actress with about 40,000 Instagram followers, is not real; she is an AI-generated character created by Xicoia, the AI division of the production company Particle6. Eline Van der Velden, the Dutch producer who founded Particle6, introduced the idea of Norwood at the Zurich Film Festival in September and is currently seeking an agent to represent her. The concept has garnered strong reactions from Hollywood.

Actress Emily Blunt found out about Norwood while recording a podcast and said, “Good Lord, we’re screwed. That is really, really scary. Come on, agencies, don’t do that. Please stop. Please stop taking away our human connection.” SAG-AFTRA, the union representing entertainment and media professionals, also released a statement in opposition to synthetic performers. The union argued that Norwood is not an actor but a character trained on the work of countless professional performers “without permission or compensation,” and that it “jeopardiz[es] performer livelihoods and devaluing human artistry.”

A Union’s Call for Contractual Protections

Due to the backlash, Van der Velden posted a response on Tilly Norwood’s Instagram account, stating that the character “is not a replacement for a human being, but a creative work—a piece of art.” She added that Norwood “sparks conversation, and that in itself shows the power of creativity.” However, actual human actors have been wary of the implications of AI that can create believable videos, something that has become even more of a reality with OpenAI’s recent release of Sora 2, a new video generation model. This is why organizations like SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America have been advocating for contractual protections to ensure their members are not replaced by AI. As SAG-AFTRA stated, producers should be aware that they cannot use synthetic performers without complying with their “contractual obligations.”

Author’s Opinion The existence of Tilly Norwood is a stark preview of the existential threat that AI poses to creative industries. While her creator frames her as “a piece of art,” the backlash from actors and unions shows that for them, she represents a direct threat to their livelihood and the value of human artistry. The concept of an AI “actor” highlights a fundamental conflict between a technological vision of efficiency and the human desire for authenticity and connection. This is a battle for the soul of the creative industry, and it’s far from over. The issue is not just about technology, but about the fundamental value we place on human creativity and the emotions that only a living, breathing person can truly convey.

