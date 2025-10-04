DMR News

Toronto Commercial Refrigeration Sees Strong Customer Uptake of New Nationwide Shipping Checkout Tool

Oct 4, 2025

Toronto Commercial Refrigeration, a Canadian supplier of brand-new commercial refrigeration equipment, announced today that its newly launched in-cart freight calculator is already showing significant results, with especially strong adoption from customers across Ontario, Quebec, and Manitoba.

Since its introduction earlier this summer, the feature has streamlined the buying process by providing customers with instant, transparent shipping quotes directly in the online checkout. Early data shows that foodservice operators, retailers, and independent businesses have embraced the tool, citing convenience, clarity, and cost predictability as key benefits.

The response has been particularly notable in Quebec. Customers in Montreal and the surrounding region have reported that the tool makes it easier to budget for new equipment, while rural Quebec operators say it saves time and eliminates the uncertainty that often comes with freight quotes. Manitoba has also emerged as a fast-growing region, with businesses in Winnipeg and surrounding communities using the tool to simplify orders and reduce the time spent waiting for freight confirmations.

“The early uptake has exceeded our expectations,” said a spokesperson at Toronto Commercial Refrigeration. “Operators in both urban centers like Montreal and Winnipeg, as well as rural areas across Quebec and Ontario, have told us how valuable it is to get accurate, upfront shipping costs before placing an order. That kind of transparency builds confidence, and it’s clear the feature is already helping businesses make smarter purchasing decisions.”

Ontario customers have also shown strong engagement, with businesses from Toronto through to Northern Ontario using the calculator to streamline the ordering process. The tool’s ability to deliver real-time freight costs across such a large geographic area has proven particularly useful for operators in smaller communities, where freight costs can be higher and less predictable.

The positive reception highlights Toronto Commercial Refrigeration’s ongoing commitment to improving the buying experience for Canadian businesses. By pairing factory-direct pricing with accurate freight calculation, the company continues to provide operators with a reliable way to secure quality commercial refrigeration equipment at the best possible value.

About Toronto Commercial Refrigeration
Toronto Commercial Refrigeration is a Canadian-owned supplier specializing in brand-new commercial refrigeration equipment. Based in the Greater Toronto Area, the company offers factory-direct pricing, expert service, and a curated selection of reliable brands. Serving restaurants, convenience stores, and foodservice operators nationwide, Toronto Commercial Refrigeration is committed to delivering quality products at competitive prices.

