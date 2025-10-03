Circle Joins Forces With Rise To Optimize Onchain Payroll Systems

Rise, a global HR solutions platform, has partnered with Circle, the second-largest stablecoin in the world, to create an efficient, streamlined, high-performance onchain payroll system.

The team at Rise wanted to address common pain points and solve problems traditionally experienced by contractors, company owners, HR departments, and employees. Global payroll has been plagued by challenges and obstacles, including high transaction fees, fragmented, time-consuming processes, wireless transfer delays, and unfavorable exchange rates. The goal was to implement faster, safer, more secure, and more transparent systems using stablecoins for payroll .

To achieve their mission, Rise joined forces with Circle, the second-largest stablecoin in the world with a market cap of $74 billion. Rise chose USDC as the primary stablecoin, capitalizing on Circle’s robust and highly effective USDC infrastructure to deliver multiple benefits and growth opportunities. These include:

Payments within minutes rather than days

Improved cost efficiency

Global reach across over 20 blockchains

Enhanced transparency

Improved customer experience with a choice of payment options: 53% of contractors choose stablecoin payouts

Teaming up with Circle has enabled Rise to deliver fast, effective, and secure payroll solutions to clients across multiple industries. Companies, from startups to large corporations, can now process payments within minutes. Rise offers key advantages over competitors. Speed, convenience, and security are popular reasons why companies now choose Rise over other payroll system providers.

Ease of use was a critical factor for the Rise team when exploring potential partnerships. Circle’s infrastructure enables companies to benefit from the advantages of high-level payroll systems without an in-depth understanding of blockchain technology. The aim was to create a process that made it as easy and stress-free to pay employees in USDC as in other currencies.

Rise’s partnership with Circle has paved the way for significant growth and development. Rise has already paid out over $800 million in global payroll transactions, with USDC stablecoins accounting for the majority of payments.

Speaking about the partnership, Hugo Finkelstein, chief executive officer and co-founder of Rise, said, “Building the first truly onchain payroll system, we wanted a stablecoin with real infrastructure, trust, and global reach. USDC clearly stood out. Circle’s partnership has been instrumental in helping us scale from a startup to processing hundreds of millions in payroll volume.”

About Rise

Rise is a forward-thinking payroll platform, which delivers solutions for companies looking to hire, manage, and pay employees with maximum efficacy and minimal stress. Offering services for businesses across the world, Rise facilitates speedy, secure payments using local currencies, stablecoins, and cryptocurrencies. The goal for the founders was to make it as simple as possible for employers and business owners to pay employees and for employees to access payments and wages swiftly and effortlessly.

The recent partnership with Circle marks an exciting development for Rise. Rise offers advanced onchain payments for global workforces, delivering secure payments in minutes while optimizing transparency and cost efficiency.

