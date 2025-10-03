Phillips & Associates Partner Brittany A. Stevens Named Leading Sexual Harassment Attorney in the United States

New York, USA, October 2, 2025

Brittany A. Stevens, partner at Phillips & Associates, a leading employment law firm focusing on sexual harassment, discrimination, and retaliation cases, has been recognized as one of the Leading Sexual Harassment Attorneys in the United States by The Enterprise World Magazine. This national recognition underscores her legal leadership and unwavering dedication to protecting employees who face harassment and discrimination in the workplace.

Stevens has built her career on providing both strategic and compassionate representation to individuals who have experienced sexual harassment and retaliation. She guides clients through the emotional and legal challenges that follow workplace mistreatment, helping restore their sense of safety and dignity. Her advocacy has led to millions of dollars in settlements and has empowered thousands of employees, including executive assistants, personal assistants, law firm associates, paralegals, servers, hostesses, and other workers who endured harassment from supervisors and managers in positions of power.

Stevens began her journey at Phillips & Associates as a per diem attorney and steadily rose to partner by demonstrating exceptional legal skill and a deep commitment to client advocacy. Today, she leads litigation efforts, mentors junior attorneys, and contributes to expanding the firm’s national presence in employment discrimination and sexual harassment law. Her approach combines empathy with rigorous preparation, reflecting her belief that true advocacy must address both the emotional impact and the factual complexities of every case.

Phillips & Associates has represented more than 8,000 clients in sexual harassment and discrimination matters, securing over $300 million in settlements in just 12 years. With a team of more than 50 professionals, the firm supports clients from their first complaint through complex federal litigation. Stevens continues to champion the firm’s mission to make high-quality legal support accessible to employees nationwide.

Her accomplishments have been recognized year after year. She has been named a Super Lawyers Rising Star from 2018 through 2025, an honor awarded to only 2.5 percent of attorneys under 40. She is also a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum, a distinction reserved for attorneys who have secured verdicts or settlements in excess of one million dollars. Beyond her courtroom work, Stevens contributes to legal education and public awareness through CLE programs and will embark on a national podcast tour addressing workplace gender inequality.

For more information about Phillips & Associates and the work of Brittany A. Stevens, visit the firm’s website or contact their office to schedule a consultation: https://www.newyorkcitydiscriminationlawyer.com/our-team/brittany-a-stevens/#~b961149d-2fa4-4894-8cc2-348070543e28