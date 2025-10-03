Supercar Concierge Launches Expert OBU Installation Services for Bentley and Rolls-Royce in Singapore

Supercar Concierge Pte Ltd today announced the launch of specialized OBU installation services for Bentley and Rolls-Royce vehicles, addressing the needs of luxury car owners amid Singapore’s ERP 2.0 rollout.

The new service provides seamless on-board unit (OBU) installations that ensure compliance with the updated Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) system, while preserving the integrity of high-end vehicle interiors. As Singapore transitions to ERP 2.0, which introduces advanced satellite-based tolling by 2026, luxury car owners face unique challenges in upgrading their vehicles without compromising aesthetics or performance. Supercar Concierge addresses this by offering expert OBU installation for Bentley and Rolls-Royce cars in Singapore, utilizing certified technicians and OEM-compatible processes to integrate the units efficiently.

The ERP 2.0 system, managed by the Land Transport Authority (LTA), represents a significant upgrade from the existing gantry-based ERP framework. Based on Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) technology, it enables more precise, distance-based charging and additional features such as real-time traffic information and value-added services like parking payment alerts. The rollout began in November 2023 with fleet vehicles and motorcycles, and it is expected to cover all vehicles by the end of 2025. As of June 2025, over 500,000 vehicles have already been fitted with the new OBUs, with installations typically taking around three hours at authorized workshops. Motorists who complete their installations within the designated two-month window after receiving notification receive the service free of charge, including a complimentary printed starter kit booklet from mid-2025 onward to guide users on the new features.

For luxury vehicle owners, the transition poses particular considerations, as the OBU must be installed without affecting the sophisticated dashboards and premium materials characteristic of Bentley and Rolls-Royce models. Supercar Concierge has tailored its OBU installation process to meet these demands, ensuring minimal disruption and full compatibility. The service includes pre-installation consultations to assess vehicle specifics, precise fitting to avoid any visible alterations, and post-installation testing to confirm seamless integration with the car’s existing systems. This approach not only complies with LTA requirements but also maintains the vehicles’ resale value and operational excellence.

Supercar Concierge positions itself as a supercar workshop specialist in Bentley and Rolls Royce, with over 30 years of collective experience in servicing exotic vehicles. The workshop’s air-conditioned facility in Kembangan is equipped with state-of-the-art tools, enabling precise handling of complex installations and repairs. This launch expands the company’s portfolio, which already includes comprehensive maintenance, diagnostics, and upgrades for these marques. The team handles a wide range of services, from routine fluid checks and brake inspections to advanced electrical diagnostics and bodywork restorations, all adapted to Singapore’s humid climate and urban driving conditions.

As a Bentley car workshop specialist, Supercar Concierge has built a reputation for managing models such as the Continental GT, Flying Spur, and Bentayga. The team’s deep knowledge of Bentley’s engineering allows for OBU installations that maintain the vehicle’s dynamic performance and luxurious cabin. Technicians follow strict manufacturer guidelines, using genuine parts to ensure longevity and efficiency. This expertise extends to addressing common issues like suspension adjustments and engine tuning, providing owners with reliable alternatives to official dealerships.

Similarly, as a Rolls Royce car workshop specialist, the company excels in heritage restorations and modern enhancements for icons like the Phantom, Ghost, Cullinan, and Spectre. OBU installations are conducted with meticulous care to preserve the brand’s emphasis on elegance and whisper-quiet operation. The workshop’s approach includes bespoke solutions, such as interior detailing and performance upgrades, ensuring that each Rolls-Royce retains its timeless appeal while incorporating necessary technological updates.

“Supercar Concierge is committed to providing solutions that combine regulatory compliance with the prestige of owning a Bentley or Rolls-Royce,” said Franco Lim, Managing Director of Supercar Concierge Pte Ltd. “Our OBU installation services minimize downtime and offer peace of mind, allowing owners to focus on the driving experience rather than administrative hurdles. By leveraging our specialized knowledge, we ensure that these upgrades enhance rather than detract from the vehicles’ inherent luxury.”

The service incorporates sustainability elements, such as promoting vehicle longevity to reduce environmental impact, aligning with Singapore’s smart city initiatives. For instance, the ERP 2.0 system supports better traffic management, potentially lowering emissions through optimized routing. Supercar Concierge encourages owners to pair OBU installations with eco-friendly maintenance practices, like using high-efficiency fluids and extending service intervals through proactive diagnostics.

This initiative responds to the resilient demand in Singapore’s luxury car market, where over 1,000 Bentleys and around 770 Rolls-Royces are actively registered, based on recent Land Transport Authority data. Despite economic shifts and fluctuating Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums, the segment remains robust, with new registrations for ultra-luxury brands reflecting steady interest among high-net-worth individuals. However, challenges like higher taxes and lower rebates for such vehicles in recent years have heightened the need for cost-effective, independent servicing options. Supercar Concierge fills this gap by offering competitive pricing and flexible scheduling, including 24/7 hotline support for emergencies.

Customer feedback underscores the value of these services. One Sentosa Cove resident, a Rolls-Royce owner, noted: “The seamless OBU installation preserved my car’s interior perfectly—efficient and professional service from start to finish.” Another Bentley owner from Bukit Timah added: “As someone with a demanding schedule, I appreciate how Supercar Concierge handled the upgrade without any hassle, keeping my Continental GT in top form.”

To mark the launch, Supercar Concierge offers a limited-time promotion: 10% off OBU installations when booked with a routine service, available through December 2025. This bundle includes a complimentary vehicle health check, helping owners identify potential issues early. Interested parties can schedule appointments via phone, WhatsApp, or the company’s website, with options for on-site consultations at premium neighborhoods like Orchard Road or Holland Village.

Looking ahead, Supercar Concierge plans to expand its offerings to include additional smart vehicle integrations, such as advanced connectivity modules that complement the ERP 2.0 features. Starting from September 2025, the OBU will introduce new capabilities like alerts for missed ERP charges, eliminating administrative fees, and the workshop is preparing to support these through software updates and training. This forward-thinking strategy positions the company as a key player in adapting luxury vehicles to Singapore’s evolving transportation landscape.

Owners of Bentley and Rolls-Royce vehicles are encouraged to contact Supercar Concierge promptly to align with the LTA’s installation timeline and avoid potential delays as the ERP 2.0 rollout progresses. With installations expected to ramp up through the end of 2025, early action ensures compliance and continued enjoyment of these prestigious automobiles.

About Supercar Concierge Pte Ltd

Supercar Concierge Pte Ltd is Singapore’s leading independent workshop specializing in Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and supercars. With a focus on expert servicing, repairs, and upgrades, the company delivers value-driven care in a modern facility at 14 Senang Crescent, Singapore 416587. Contact: +65 9324 8000 or info@supercarconciergesg.com.