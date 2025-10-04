Odyssey Math Tuition Completes Relocation to Hexacube Center and Finalizes Rebranding Efforts – Expanded Reach To Primary School Maths Tuition

Odyssey Math Tuition Official Relocation Announcement

Singapore, October 4, 2025 – Odyssey Math Tuition Pte. Ltd., a premier mathematics education provider in Singapore, has officially completed its relocation to a new, expansive center at Hexacube. This strategic move, initially announced in April 2025, represents a pivotal milestone in the company’s expansion plans, enabling it to deliver enhanced educational experiences to a growing number of students. With this relocation, Odyssey Math Tuition is now fully equipped to offer comprehensive math tuition services across primary school, secondary school, and junior college levels, all within a state-of-the-art facility designed to foster academic excellence.

Enhanced Singapore Maths Tuition Learning Environment at Hexacube (near Eunos MRT)

The new Hexacube center, situated at 160 Changi Rd, Singapore 419728, provides a modern, spacious, and inspiring environment tailored to optimize math learning. Featuring large screens for interactive demonstrations and tablets dedicated to e-learning activities, the center supports dynamic, hands-on math tuition lessons in a comfortable and collaborative setting. This upgrade not only accommodates larger small-group classes but also integrates advanced technology to deepen student engagement with mathematical concepts. The facility’s convenient location near Eunos MRT station makes it easily accessible for families from various parts of Singapore, ensuring that high-quality math education is within reach for all.

Math Tuition Services Offered at the New Center

With the opening of the Hexacube center, Odyssey Math Tuition is proud to offer specialized math tuition services for students at every stage of their educational journey. These programs are grounded in the company’s unique proprietary curriculum, which emphasizes deep understanding, practical application, and a passion for mathematics. Designed by founder Mr. Justin Tan, the curriculum transforms complex topics into relatable concepts using step-by-step explanations, analogies, and everyday examples—such as relating algebraic borrowing to owing money in real life. This approach differs from standard curricula by focusing on the “why” behind solutions rather than rote memorization, fostering not just exam success but a genuine love for math. The curriculum is refined annually based on student and parent feedback, ensuring it remains relevant and effective. Delivered through a blend of in-person classes and the integrated e-learning system, it supports individualized progress with structured flows from concepts to practice to timed revisions, incentivizing consistency and rewarding achievements.

Primary School Math Tuition

Odyssey Math Tuition’s primary school program is designed to build a strong mathematical foundation for young learners, preparing them for the PSLE and beyond. The curriculum simplifies foundational concepts like model drawing, fractions, decimals, and word problems, making them accessible and enjoyable through relatable analogies and interactive methods. In the spacious Hexacube classrooms, students participate in small-group sessions where tutors use large screens to demonstrate visual aids and tablets for immediate practice. This hands-on approach helps children overcome common early challenges, such as understanding ratios or basic geometry, by linking abstract ideas to everyday scenarios—like comparing fractions to sharing pizza slices. The program encourages curiosity and confidence, with regular progress tracking to identify strengths and areas for improvement. Integrated with the e-learning platform, students can access introductory videos and simple quizzes at home, allowing for flexible reinforcement. Parents have reported that this method not only improves grades but also sparks an early interest in math, turning potential struggles into exciting discoveries. By emphasizing clarity and fun, the primary curriculum ensures students develop essential problem-solving skills that serve them throughout their academic careers.

Secondary School Math Tuition

For secondary school students, Odyssey Math Tuition offers targeted programs (example: secondary 1 math tuition) in Elementary Mathematics (E-Math) and Additional Mathematics (A-Math), aligning closely with O-Level requirements. The proprietary curriculum delves into key topics such as algebra, geometry, trigonometry, and coordinate geometry, breaking them down with comprehensive, step-by-step explanations that avoid skipping crucial details. At the Hexacube center, lessons come alive through interactive group discussions on large screens, where students can visualize graphs or geometric proofs, and use tablets for real-time e-learning exercises. This method stands out by using engaging techniques, like analogies that connect quadratic equations to real-world physics or economics, helping students grasp the underlying principles rather than just formulas. The curriculum’s flexible structure allows for personalized pacing, with timed revisions and mock tests to build exam stamina. Students benefit from the 24/7 e-learning access, enabling them to revisit challenging sections like differentiation or probability at their convenience. Feedback from participants highlights significant grade improvements, with many noting a shift from confusion to mastery. This program not only prepares students for O-Levels but also equips them with analytical skills valuable for higher education and future careers.

Junior College Math Tuition

Odyssey Math Tuition’s junior college offerings (h2 math tuition) cater to H1 and H2 Mathematics, providing rigorous preparation for A-Level examinations. The unique curriculum covers advanced topics including calculus, statistics, vectors, and complex numbers, presented through clear, insightful explanations that emphasize conceptual depth. In the new Hexacube facility, JC students engage in focused small-group sessions utilizing big screens for detailed derivations and tablets for interactive simulations, enhancing comprehension of intricate ideas like integration or hypothesis testing. Drawing from Mr. Tan’s expertise in math and economics, the teaching incorporates interdisciplinary examples, such as applying calculus to economic models, making abstract content more tangible and relevant. Unlike traditional approaches, this curriculum prioritizes understanding over rote learning, with structured progressions that include practice papers and error analysis to refine techniques. The e-learning integration allows for unlimited replays of video lessons, supporting self-paced mastery of tough areas. Students have experienced notable boosts in confidence and performance, often crediting the program’s emphasis on the “why” for their success in exams and beyond. This level of tuition is ideal for those aiming for top universities, fostering critical thinking and problem-solving prowess.

Rebranding Completion and Franchise Plans

Alongside the relocation, Odyssey Math Tuition has successfully finalized its rebranding initiative. This refresh modernizes the company’s visual identity, better reflecting its commitment to innovative, accessible, and inspiring math education. Leveraging this momentum, the organization is gearing up to launch math tuition franchise opportunities in 2026. These franchises will replicate Odyssey’s proven model, including the proprietary curriculum and e-learning system, allowing aspiring educators to establish centers that deliver the same high standards of instruction across new locations in Singapore.

Positive Outcomes from In-House E-Learning System

Odyssey Math Tuition’s in-house e-learning system, powered by the proprietary curriculum, is yielding impressive results, with numerous students reporting substantial improvements in their school math grades. This platform offers 24/7 unlimited access to a rich array of resources, including video lessons from introductory sessions to crash courses and recordings of past classes, all time-stamped for easy navigation. Students can replay content at adjustable speeds, tackle unlimited practice questions, topical quizzes, and tests, while receiving personalized feedback to track progress. The system stands out for its depth, explaining the “why” behind each solution with clarity, unlike generic assessment books. Aligned with the Singapore MOE syllabus, it addresses common pain points in algebra, trigonometry, and more, fostering mathematical thinking and independence. Benefits include flexibility for diverse learners—fast-paced or those needing repetition—building confidence and ownership. Included at no extra cost with tuition enrollment, it provides exceptional value without hidden fees. Parental involvement is enhanced through online progress reports, available since July 2025, offering insights into strengths and weaknesses.