Opera Siam Announces The Silent Prince Premiere in Koh Chang Thailand A Groundbreaking Island Performance

A New Era for Opera Siam: Bringing The Silent Prince to Thailand’s Islands

Opera Siam, under the direction of Somtow Sucharitkul, embarks on an exciting new chapter by bringing The Silent Prince to Koh Chang, as part of its commitment to making opera more accessible to local and regional audiences. The performance marks an innovative shift in the company’s outreach strategy, choosing unique locations such as Koh Chang’s The Retreat resort for its opera performances in 2024, with plans to extend this series to other Thai islands, including Koh Phangan and Phuket.

In this production, The Silent Prince, part of Somtow Sucharitkul’s DasJati cycle, takes center stage as a culturally and spiritually rich opera based on the ten last incarnations of the Buddha. The work is deeply embedded in Southeast Asian heritage, and its performance in these island paradises serves to bring opera to new, diverse audiences. Somtow’s choice to bring the opera to this tranquil environment not only showcases the beauty of Thailand’s natural settings but also highlights the accessibility of classical music to all.

The Silent Prince: A Spiritual and Cultural Journey

The Silent Prince is a monumental work within the DasJati cycle, reflecting on Buddhist teachings and spirituality. This production explores the transformative incarnations of the Buddha, weaving a narrative that resonates deeply with the region’s cultural and spiritual history. The opera has already garnered acclaim in other parts of the world, including successful performances in Houston, Prague, Bayreuth, and Brno. The reviews have been overwhelmingly positive, underscoring its emotional depth and cultural significance.

Past reviews of The Silent Prince capture the essence of its impact, with one reviewer from DasJati noting, “The power of the performance is both emotional and spiritual, bringing to life not only the story of the Buddha’s last incarnations but also the cultural undercurrents that make this production a groundbreaking work.” These kinds of reviews reinforce the opera’s unique place in the world of classical music and underline its ability to transcend traditional opera settings.

Past Productions: A Global Journey for The Silent Prince

With performances already taking place in cities like Houston and Prague, The Silent Prince continues to build momentum globally, making a strong cultural statement that opera can be a dynamic and transformative experience, no matter the setting. One particular highlight is the production’s reception in Bayreuth, where it was hailed for both its innovative staging and the spiritual gravitas that Somtow has imbued into the work. A review from The Bird Catcher noted, “The performance at Bayreuth was not only a musical triumph but a profound moment for audiences to reflect on the spiritual themes woven into the opera.”

Now, Opera Siam’s outreach to Koh Chang, a region far removed from the typical opera house setting, offers audiences a fresh and intimate experience. By bringing this performance to Thailand’s island resorts, Opera Siam continues its dedication to making the opera accessible to diverse audiences while maintaining the integrity and depth of the original production.

DasJati: A Grand Opera Cycle

Somtow’s DasJati cycle, with The Silent Prince as its first chapter, is set to be one of the most ambitious projects in classical music history. This cycle will eventually include ten operas, each focused on a different incarnation of the Buddha, culminating in a five-day performance marathon. The DasJati cycle is poised to set a new precedent for contemporary opera, not only in Southeast Asia but on the global stage.

In speaking about the scale and significance of the project, Somtow said, “DasJati will be one of the largest integrated works in the history of classical music, connecting deeply with Buddhist spirituality while presenting a unique interpretation of our regional cultural narratives.”

About Opera Siam

Founded in 1998 by Somtow Sucharitkul, Opera Siam is a leader in the ASEAN region for creating innovative, culturally rich opera performances. The company is known for combining both classical masterpieces and contemporary works, with a particular focus on premieres by Asian composers. Opera Siam’s mission is to make opera more accessible to Southeast Asian audiences while preserving the art form’s traditions.

For more information, visit operasiam.com .

Media Contact

Somtow Sucharitkul

Artistic Director and Founder, Opera Siam

Email: info@bangkokopera.com

Website

Facebook

Instagram

