Luxury Hotelier Peter Merrett Calls for Shift in How We Lead, Serve, and Live

There has never been a better time for Peter Merrett’s Wonderlicious approach to business, leadership, and hospitality. A tumultuous economy, remote work, and employee burnout are putting even the biggest industries to the test. Industries must evolve—or risk falling behind. Wonderlicious is about more autonomy and fewer micromanagers. More heart and fewer KPIs.

Think of the precision of service in shows like The Bear—but without the chaos, the yelling, and with a management style that extends well beyond the kitchen.

Wonderlicious is drawn from decades of handwritten “recipes for culture,” curated during Merrett’s career leading luxury hotels and global organizations to best-in-class results. Now a global culture coach and speaker, Merrett is known for setting the bar for a life and business that people are excited to show up to each day.

“Wonderlicious shows what world-class cultures and service with wonder actually look like—and how to bring it back to life and leadership,” says Doug Lipp, Former Head of Disney University Training Team at Walt Disney Studios and Author of Disney U.

“Peter reinvented customer service in commercial real estate at London’s Tower 42 in a manner that is still emulated globally,” says Henry Chamberlain, Past President and COO of BOMA International, North America.

Michelin-Starred UK Chef Adam Gray adds, “A true smorgasbord of life lessons that I devoured. Outstanding!”

In the book, Merrett demonstrates how his approach delivered tangible results: properties that commanded the highest rents in their markets, waiting lists of clients eager for something unique, and teams who took pride in exceeding customer expectations.

Wonderlicious was released in the spring and has sparked a worldwide series of events and training in Sydney, Dallas, Houston, and Boston—with more on the horizon. Each event brings together leaders across industries, exploring how to infuse business with more meaning, creativity, and wonder. Wonderlicious can be found on Amazon, Apple Books, Kobo, most major bookstores, and at wonderliciousbook.com .

Peter Merrett is a former luxury hotelier turned global speaker, consultant, and culture transformation coach. He twice claimed the United Kingdom’s Hotel of the Year, the International Office Building of the Year, and the Best Customer Experience in the World. Through his business, The House of Wonderful, Merrett helps organizations create memorable, meaningful experiences that drive performance through wonder. His signature style blends British charm with practical insights, reminding audiences that leadership is not about transaction and process—but about people.

