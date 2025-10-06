Apple Shifts Focus to AI-Powered Smart Glasses Over Cheaper Headset

Apple is reportedly prioritizing the development of smart glasses over a lighter, more affordable version of its Vision Pro headset. Previous rumors suggested Apple had plans for two distinct smart glasses devices: a pair referred to internally as N50 that would pair with an iPhone and lack a built-in display, and a more advanced model with an integrated screen. Sources indicate that Apple initially planned to unveil the display-less N50 glasses next year, with a release in 2027, and the display-equipped model was slated for 2028. The company’s new focus may now accelerate the development of both products.

This shift in priorities comes as a direct response to Meta’s aggressive advancements in the smart eyewear space, particularly its new Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses, which feature an in-lens display. This suggests Apple is moving resources from its mixed-reality headset team to bolster its effort in the more immediately accessible smart glasses category.

Implications for the Vision Pro Lineup

The change in focus means a potential delay for a fully revamped Apple Vision Pro sequel. Apple had been working on a lighter headset, rumored for a 2027 debut, but resources from that project have reportedly been redirected to the smart glasses initiative.

However, the shift is not expected to impact a rumored near-term refresh of the existing headset. That product was recently spotted in regulatory findings and is believed to be a “modest refresh” rather than a full overhaul. Reports suggest this updated model may launch before the end of 2025 and could feature a more powerful M5 processor. This update would likely serve as a stopgap, providing performance boosts for high-end tasks and new Apple Intelligence features while the company focuses on its next big hardware category.

What The Author Thinks Apple’s decision to pause development on a cheaper, lighter Vision Pro to accelerate its smart glasses project is a pragmatic bet on the future of personal computing. While the Vision Pro is a technical marvel, its high cost and bulk have limited it to a niche market. This pivot suggests Apple realizes that the path to mass adoption of spatial computing runs through a familiar, comfortable form factor—standard glasses—not an expensive headset. By prioritizing the glasses, which will rely heavily on the iPhone and AI, Apple is positioning itself to compete directly with Meta in the category that is most likely to replace the smartphone. This is a clear signal that the company is willing to sacrifice a short-term product line (the cheaper headset) to win the long-term war for the user’s face.

Featured image credit: Heute

