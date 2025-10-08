Two Red Tabs Announces Game-Changing 10 in 1 Modular Camera Backpack for Photographers who love travel, outdoor and adventure

They Designed It for Themselves. Now, It’s Redefining What’s Possible for Photographers Everywhere

Two Red Tabs, an innovative photography brand founded by award-winning photographer Stanley Aryanto, is proud to announce the launch of the world’s first 10-in-1 modular camera backpack, designed specifically for passionate photographers who love travel, outdoor, and adventure. Created by photographers, for photographers, this backpack addresses the real challenges that creators face on their journeys, from comfort and accessibility to protection and modularity organization.

Stanley Aryanto, who left behind a successful engineering career to follow his passion for photography, recognized the need for a versatile and durable solution for photographers on the move. After extensive field testing, including treks in Indonesia’s second-tallest volcano and 208 km with 3500+ meters elevation gain in Annapurna Circuit, Nepal. Aryanto, along with co-founder Aloysius Adrian, crafted a product that combines ergonomic support, weatherproofing, and multiple access points to ensure that your gear is always one zip away. Photographers never miss a shot.

A Backpack Designed for Adventure Creators

The Two Red Tabs backpack is not just a camera bag, it’s a complete system built to enhance the creator experience. With six quick-access points, ergonomic weight distribution, and anti-theft compartments, it provides the security and convenience needed to carry gear during the most demanding trips.

Unlike traditional camera bags that force users to sacrifice comfort for functionality, the modular design makes Two Red Tabs like The Swiss Army knife of a camera bag ensuring that creators can seamlessly transition from a day of hiking to capturing photos in a busy city. The bag adapts to various needs, offering versatility while keeping the gear safe and easily accessible.

Tested under extreme conditions, including volcano treks and high-altitude hikes, the Two Red Tabs backpack is designed to withstand the harshest environments. With waterproof materials and impact resistance, it’s built to handle anything the journey throws at it. And with its anti-theft features, photographers can travel with peace of mind knowing their gear is secure.

Purpose Beyond the Product: A Community for Creators

What sets Two Red Tabs apart from other camera bags is its purpose-driven approach. The brand goes beyond product design; it’s about creating a community. A percentage of every sale is reinvested into initiatives that support photographers, videographers, and environmental causes worldwide. By joining the Two Red Tabs movement, creators contribute to a larger cause that empowers their peers and preserves the environments they love to explore.

Stanley Aryanto’s journey is at the heart of the brand’s mission. After winning over 100 international awards and exhibiting his work globally, Aryanto wanted to create a tool that would allow photographers to focus more on their passion and less on the frustrations of poorly designed gear. Two Red Tabs was born out of his personal need and has since become a global movement, connecting like-minded creators who share a passion for adventure and environmental impact.

The Modular Revolution: Redefining Travel Photography

Two Red Tabs’ modular design allows users to customize their backpack for various needs, whether it’s carrying camera gear, laptops, or think about it like a Swiss Army Knife for a camera bag. The system can be easily expanded or adjusted to suit specific circumstances, ensuring that creators are never held back by their gear. Photographers can now carry everything they need in one versatile bag, without compromising on comfort or accessibility.

“Two Red Tabs is built for those who dare to explore, capture, and inspire. This bag is more than a tool, it’s a ticket to freedom,” says Aryanto. “We want photographers to worry less about pain, missed shots, or lost gear, and focus more on what they love: creating, exploring, and inspiring.”

The bag’s adaptable design ensures that whether you’re hiking up a volcano or capturing cityscapes, you have everything you need at your fingertips, without the bulk and discomfort of traditional bags. With ergonomic features, multiple compartments, and easy access, Two Red Tabs allows photographers to stay comfortable and agile, even during the most demanding shoots.

Building the Global Creator Network

Beyond its product, Two Red Tabs is committed to building a global photography community. The brand has already made waves with initiatives such as sponsored international photography events and collaborations with renowned artists like Daniel Kordan. The company’s growing network of creators is united by a shared passion for photography and the environment.

Two Red Tabs envisions a future where creators can connect, learn, and collaborate, both online and in person. Their platform offers workshops, meetups, and international trips, all designed to foster creativity and collaboration. As the community grows, so does the opportunity for creators to share experiences, collaborate on projects, and support one another in their artistic journeys.

Commitment to Sustainability and Giving Back

Two Red Tabs is dedicated to more than just creating innovative gear. The brand is committed to environmental protection and social impact initiatives. A portion of each sale goes directly to supporting these causes, ensuring that the brand’s success translates into tangible benefits for the planet and its communities.

By supporting Two Red Tabs, customers are not only investing in high-quality, functional gear but also contributing to a global movement that values sustainability and giving back.

Exciting Launch on Kickstarter – November 4th!

Two Red Tabs will officially launch its revolutionary modular camera backpack on Kickstarter on November 4th! Be among the first to experience this game-changing product by joining our exclusive waitlist at www.tworedtabs.com . As a part of this launch, backers will receive exclusive pricing and exclusive bonuses—don’t miss out on this opportunity to join the Two Red Tabs movement!

Tested Under Extreme Conditions: A Backpack Built for Adventure

Two Red Tabs isn’t just designed for photographers; it’s designed for explorers, adventurers, and creators who demand the most from their gear. Stanley Aryanto pushed the backpack to its limits in some of the world’s most extreme locations, including:

Bali’s Tallest Volcano, Mt. Agung (2,129m elevation gain)

The Most Extreme Volcano in Java, Mt. Raung (2,634m elevation gain)

Annapurna Circuit, Nepal, carrying 25 kg with a total elevation of 5,416m and a 208 km trek with 3,256m elevation gain

Indonesia’s Second-Tallest Volcano, Mt. Rinjani (1,087m elevation gain)

Every test proved the bag’s durability, versatility, and functionality in the harshest environments, giving creators the confidence that their gear will be protected, no matter where the adventure takes them.

About Two Red Tabs

Two Red Tabs is a revolutionary brand built by photographers for photographers. Founded by award-winning photographer Stanley Aryanto and his childhood friend Aloysius Adrian, the company is committed to providing high-quality, innovative products that address the real needs of creators. The brand’s flagship product, the modular camera backpack, combines comfort, accessibility, and security for photographers, videographers, and content creators. Beyond the product, Two Red Tabs aims to build a community of creators who are united by a shared passion for photography, adventure, and environmental impact.

