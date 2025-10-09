Elon Musk Says ‘Grokipedia’ Will Launch Later This Month

Elon Musk’s planned alternative to Wikipedia is slated to arrive within the next two weeks. The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX announced the upcoming launch on X, stating, “Version 0.1 early beta of Grokipedia will be published in 2 weeks.”

Promoting a ‘Superior’ AI Encyclopedia

While the tentative phrasing suggests Musk is setting low expectations, the billionaire is actively promoting Grokipedia as a superior platform to Wikipedia. Musk has previously criticized the well-known encyclopedia site for being “woke” and for promoting what he considers to be falsehoods. In a past incident in January, Musk specifically criticized Wikipedia for including an entry about him allegedly making a Nazi-like salute at a President Trump inauguration event.

Musk intends to build Grokipedia through his startup company xAI, which has already developed the ChatGPT rival, Grok. Grok was trained using public information from the internet, along with user posts from X, which Musk also owns. Ironically, the Grok AI model has itself shown a susceptibility to errors, including generating hallucinations and, at one point, praising Adolf Hitler.

Despite these issues, Musk claims that Grokipedia will be intelligent enough to “remove the falsehoods, correct the half-truths, and add the missing context” to its encyclopedia entries. However, the project is raising concerns among critics who worry that Musk is creating an encyclopedia favorable to his own viewpoints, thereby undermining Wikipedia’s long-standing goal of striving for factual accuracy from a neutral point of view, which relies on human community volunteers. One user on Reddit commented, “It’s fucking scary to have powerful people profiting from the destruction of Wikipedia.”

Leveraging AI for Knowledge Retrieval

In the meantime, xAI has posted a job listing for a “Member of Technical Staff, Grokipedia – Search/Retrieval.” The job posting suggests that Grokipedia will utilize AI to pull information from Grok’s training database to construct the encyclopedia entries. This same AI system will also be capable of accessing and synthesizing various types of data, including text, images, video, and audio. The posting states, “To achieve this, we are developing AI-first search/retrieval systems that enable LLM [large language model] agents to efficiently access, process, and leverage vast knowledge bases—ultimately fostering agents that prioritize accuracy, rigorous reasoning, and an unbiased pursuit of knowledge.”

Author’s Opinion Musk’s attempt to create a “superior” AI-driven encyclopedia is less about advancing knowledge and more about using computational power to validate a preferred narrative, especially given his past criticisms of Wikipedia’s perceived bias. The inherent contradiction lies in promoting an AI tool—Grok—that has demonstrated notable factual errors, while simultaneously claiming it will eliminate falsehoods on an encyclopedia platform. This project risks replacing Wikipedia’s messy, human-driven consensus, which strives for neutrality, with a faster, cleaner, but potentially centralized and politically biased AI-generated worldview, undermining the very concept of a collectively verifiable public record.

Featured image credit: Roboflow Universe

