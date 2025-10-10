JOGO Health and SohoMD Partner to Deliver Integrated Virtual Migraine Care Nationwide

JOGO Health, a digital therapeutics company pioneering AI-driven EMG biofeedback for neurology, today announced a strategic partnership with SohoMD, a leading nationwide virtual mental health provider serving over 70,000 patients across the United States.

Through this collaboration, JOGO Health will leverage SohoMD’s extensive payer contracts and nationwide virtual provider network to expand access to its FDA-cleared digital neurology solution for migraine—a condition that affects more than 40 million Americans and over 1 billion people worldwide.

As part of the partnership, JOGO will also integrate SohoMD’s mental health providers into its migraine care programs to offer comprehensive, whole-person treatment. Migraine is frequently comorbid with depression, anxiety, and sleep disorders, and this collaboration ensures patients receive both neurological and psychological support in a unified care pathway.

The timing of this partnership is particularly significant as an upcoming Local Coverage Decision (LCD) from Medicare requires patients to undergo biofeedback and behavioral interventions before being prescribed Botox for migraine. This change positions JOGO and SohoMD at the forefront of evidence-based, reimbursable digital migraine management—helping providers and payers meet new coverage criteria while improving patient outcomes.

Mutual benefits of the partnership include:

JOGO Health gains access to SohoMD’s national payer network and virtual provider infrastructure to scale its migraine program nationwide.

gains access to SohoMD’s national payer network and virtual provider infrastructure to scale its migraine program nationwide. SohoMD enhances its service portfolio by offering JOGO’s evidence-based digital migraine intervention to its patients—many of whom experience migraine symptoms alongside mental health challenges.

“This partnership bridges the gap between mental and neurological health,” said Siva Nadarajah, President and Co-Founder of JOGO Health. “By combining JOGO’s digital neurology technology with SohoMD’s experienced mental health providers, we can treat migraine more holistically—addressing both physiological and psychological triggers while aligning with emerging payer requirements.”

“Migraine and mental health disorders often go hand in hand,” said Dr. Jacques Jospitre Jr., Co-Founder and CEO of SohoMD. “Partnering with JOGO allows us to provide an integrated, non-invasive solution for our patients, improving both their mental well-being and migraine outcomes.”

JOGO Health: Digital Neurology + EMG Biofeedback

JOGO Health combines wearable EMG sensors with advanced AI to guide neuroplasticity-based training for neuromuscular and pain conditions, delivered virtually or in clinic. JOGO-Gx is an FDA 510(k)–exempt, registered EMG biofeedback system; biofeedback for migraine is reimbursable by Medicare and many commercial payers, enabling scalable access without surgery or systemic medications.

What JOGO Health Brings to the Partnership

Together, JOGO Health and SohoMD are redefining integrated digital care, merging neuroscience, behavioral health, and telemedicine to make high-quality migraine care more accessible, compliant, and effective nationwide.

EMG biofeedback + AI to retrain muscle and neural patterns implicated in pain and neuromuscular disorders.

to retrain muscle and neural patterns implicated in pain and neuromuscular disorders. Regulatory & reimbursement fit (FDA 510(k)–exempt; biofeedback reimbursed for migraine by many payers).

(FDA 510(k)–exempt; biofeedback reimbursed for migraine by many payers). Non-invasive, medication-sparing approach aligned with whole-person care.

SohoMD: Nationwide, Insurance-Covered Mental Health

SohoMD provides virtual psychiatry and therapy through a national network of licensed clinicians, with a team-based, holistic model and acceptance of most major insurance plans. The organization reports being trusted by 70,000+ patients, underscoring its scale and patient access.

Team-based psychiatry + therapy with holistic treatment plans.

with holistic treatment plans. Broad insurance acceptance for affordability and reach.

for affordability and reach. Nationwide network that makes integrated care accessible at scale.

How the Partnership Works

Unified Virtual Pathway: Migraine patients can be screened and enrolled through SohoMD, then receive coordinated digital neurology sessions with JOGO alongside psychiatric/therapy visits—minimizing fragmentation and improving adherence.

Migraine patients can be screened and enrolled through SohoMD, then receive coordinated digital neurology sessions with JOGO alongside psychiatric/therapy visits—minimizing fragmentation and improving adherence. Care Team Coordination: Shared care plans address neurological triggers (e.g., muscle tension patterns detectable via EMG) and psychological comorbidities, with progress tracked over time.

Shared care plans address neurological triggers (e.g., muscle tension patterns detectable via EMG) and psychological comorbidities, with progress tracked over time. Payer-Friendly Model: Because biofeedback is reimbursable for migraine and SohoMD accepts most major plans, the care pathway is designed for patient affordability and payer alignment.

Benefits for Patients, Providers, and Payers

For patients:

Access to a non-invasive , medication-sparing option integrated with mental health care.

, medication-sparing option integrated with mental health care. Virtual delivery improves convenience, adherence, and continuity.

For providers:

A structured, multidisciplinary pathway that blends EMG-guided digital neurology with psychiatric and therapy support.

that blends EMG-guided digital neurology with psychiatric and therapy support. Documentation that supports comprehensive care plans as coverage policies evolve.

For payers:

A pathway that emphasizes evidence-based behavioral interventions and coordinated care, potentially reducing high-cost utilization and enabling more predictable outcomes.

Together, JOGO Health and SohoMD are redefining integrated digital care, merging neuroscience, behavioral health, and telemedicine to make high-quality migraine care more accessible, compliant, and effective nationwide.