Businesses Revolutionize Cybersecurity by Empowering Non-Technical Staff to Lead Security Assessments

A Growing Shift in Cybersecurity

In recent years, businesses have faced a mounting challenge in managing cybersecurity risks due to the global shortage of skilled professionals. According to industry reports, there are over 3.5 million unfilled cybersecurity positions worldwide. Meanwhile, the average cost of a data breach has surged to $4.45 million, as reported by IBM’s Cost of a Data Breach Report 2023. These figures illustrate the dire need for more cybersecurity professionals, but the traditional approach of hiring technical experts or relying on external consultants has proven increasingly unsustainable.

A new solution is emerging as businesses empower non-technical staff to take a more active role in cybersecurity, specifically, by leading internal security assessments. By training existing business professionals to assess their organization’s security posture using structured frameworks, companies are reducing their reliance on external consultants and technical staff, while simultaneously improving internal security processes.

The Workforce Challenge

Industry frameworks like those published by NIST and ISC2 indicate that approximately 60% of cybersecurity roles focus on governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) rather than on technical implementation. These positions demand an understanding of business risk, regulatory compliance, and organizational processes, areas in which business professionals already excel.

Despite the growing demand for cybersecurity talent, most mid-sized companies spend substantial amounts, often between $50,000 and $200,000 annually, on consultant-led security assessments. These assessments typically take 3-4 weeks to complete and often require additional interpretation before business leaders can act on the findings. Moreover, the Cybersecurity Ventures 2023 report reveals that ransomware attacks occur every 11 seconds globally, highlighting the urgency for businesses to conduct more frequent security assessments, rather than relying on the traditional annual or semi-annual review cycle.

Framework-Based Assessment for Non-Technical Staff

A key strategy that companies are adopting to overcome the cybersecurity talent gap is the use of frameworks like the NIST Cybersecurity Framework. Initially written in technical language, these frameworks can now be interpreted by non-technical professionals, thanks to their ability to integrate business processes into security assessments. By simplifying technical controls and presenting them through a business lens, organizations are enabling non-technical staff to take charge of security evaluations.

For example, companies adopting framework-based self-assessments report faster identification of security gaps and vulnerabilities compared to the annual external assessments they traditionally relied on. Rather than using specialized security software, these internal assessments utilize familiar business tools like spreadsheets, cloud storage, and business intelligence platforms to track progress, ensure version control, and provide executive-level visibility.

Practical Implementation for Non-Technical Staff

The real challenge for organizations is implementing effective security assessments with non-technical staff. Thankfully, methodologies exist that allow business professionals to leverage their existing skills in areas such as process analysis, risk management, and business impact assessments.

Non-technical staff members lead assessments by focusing on the following core areas:

Asset Identification Through Business Processes

Rather than relying on complex network scanning tools, business professionals can identify and catalog critical data and systems through stakeholder interviews and process documentation reviews. This approach can also uncover shadow IT and informal data storage, vulnerabilities that technical scans often miss.

Risk Evaluation Based on Business Impact

Framework-based assessments prioritize gaps based on their potential impact on business outcomes, such as regulatory penalties, reputational damage, and operational disruption, rather than on technical severity scores. This method allows business leaders to make more informed decisions about which security issues to address first.

Control Assessment Through Observation

Rather than simply reviewing documented policies, security assessments can be based on real-world observations of employee behavior. By evaluating how employees handle sensitive data, manage access, and respond to unusual situations, organizations can identify practical security weaknesses that might otherwise go unnoticed.

Business-Focused Remediation Planning

Solutions derived from business-led assessments tend to focus on improving business processes, rather than relying on technical fixes. These might include updating procedures, enhancing training programs, or clarifying responsibilities within the organization, all of which can be implemented by business managers without needing technical expertise.

Market Trends and Indicators

The growing adoption of business-led assessments reflects broader shifts in the market. Several key trends suggest that this approach is gaining traction:

Insurance Industry Adoption : Insurance providers are increasingly offering premium incentives to organizations that demonstrate regular security assessments. This trend encourages businesses to take a proactive approach to security and continuously monitor their risk profiles.

: Insurance providers are increasingly offering premium incentives to organizations that demonstrate regular security assessments. This trend encourages businesses to take a proactive approach to security and continuously monitor their risk profiles. Professional Certification Programs : Organizations like ISACA have responded to the demand for business-focused cybersecurity skills by offering certifications that validate governance, risk, and compliance capabilities, without requiring technical implementation knowledge.

: Organizations like ISACA have responded to the demand for business-focused cybersecurity skills by offering certifications that validate governance, risk, and compliance capabilities, without requiring technical implementation knowledge. Educational Trends: Universities are seeing rising enrollments in cybersecurity programs specifically designed for non-technical students, offering GRC-focused curricula within business schools, rather than computer science departments.

Economic Considerations

Consulting firms typically charge between $1,000 and $2,000 per day for security assessments, with comprehensive evaluations requiring 15-20 working days. As a result, many companies spend upwards of $200,000 annually on external assessments. Internal assessments, on the other hand, involve staff time, which may be more cost-effective in the long run.

Furthermore, businesses that identify gaps through internal assessments can begin remediation efforts immediately, whereas external consultants often create delays in both identification and response. The business impact of these delays can be significant, especially in high-risk industries.

Challenges and Limitations

While framework-based assessments conducted by non-technical staff offer many benefits, they do have limitations. Highly technical vulnerabilities that require specialized tools or expertise remain beyond the scope of these internal assessments. Organizations must recognize the need for periodic technical evaluations to supplement their business-led assessments.

Additionally, without proper training or structure, internal assessments may overlook critical gaps or misinterpret requirements. This emphasizes the importance of structured frameworks and ongoing education for non-technical staff.

Market Adaptation and Response

As businesses increasingly adopt this approach, technology vendors are beginning to create security products tailored to non-technical users. For example, cloud providers now offer security dashboards designed for business managers, while GRC platform vendors are emphasizing usability for professionals outside the technical realm.

Training organizations are also expanding their offerings, with boot camps and certification programs targeting business professionals. These programs focus on risk assessment, compliance management, and security governance, giving non-technical staff the tools they need to contribute meaningfully to cybersecurity efforts.

Final Thoughts

The shift toward empowering non-technical staff to lead security assessments is a critical step in addressing the cybersecurity workforce shortage. This approach not only reduces the financial burden of relying on external consultants but also integrates security into the core business processes, creating a culture of continuous security awareness.

