TAG Heuer’s New Luxury Smartwatch Drops Wear OS for iPhone Compatibility

Ten years after launching its first connected smartwatch, TAG Heuer has introduced its latest variant, the Connected Calibre E5, featuring a major change: it is now designed to work seamlessly with iPhones. TAG Heuer wearables previously ran Android Wear and Wear OS, which severely limited their compatibility with Apple’s smartphones and consequently restricted the brand’s potential user base.

In-House OS and iPhone Focus

To solve this compatibility issue, the company has, for the first time, switched to its own proprietary software called TAG Heuer OS for the new Connected Calibre E5. This custom software is based on Android’s Open Source Project, allowing the watches to connect to phones running iOS 18 or later or Android 13 and up. The trade-off for this enhanced compatibility is that the watch’s support for third-party apps will be more limited than previous TAG Heuer smartwatches, requiring users to rely more heavily on its built-in features.

The new smartwatch is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 5100+ processor and includes standard connectivity features like GPS, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth, along with software for handling calls, music control, and notifications.

Design, Size, and Battery Life

The TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E5 is available in two sizes: a 40mm case and a 45mm case, offered in various titanium and steel color options, plus numerous strap choices.

The displays are crisp, with the 40mm featuring a 1.2-inch screen and the larger version using a 1.39-inch screen, both at 326 pixels per inch (ppi). In a special offering, the company has collaborated with New Balance for a variant specifically designed for runners, featuring black titanium and a blue material strap emblazoned with the New Balance logo.

TAG Heuer claims improved battery performance: the 40mm version is estimated to last for approximately 1.5 days and recharges in 90 minutes. The larger 45mm model lasts for an estimated three days and can recharge in around 30 minutes. As is typical for the brand, the price remains high. The base 40mm variant starts at $1,600, with the top-end reaching $2,050. The larger 45mm model starts at **$1,700**, with prices increasing up to $2,400.

Author’s Opinion TAG Heuer’s calculated decision to abandon Wear OS in favor of its own proprietary software, specifically to gain superior “Made for iPhone” functionality, is a necessary strategic move that correctly prioritizes its affluent user base—the majority of whom are iPhone owners. By trading the breadth of the Google Play Store for the reliability and seamless experience of the Apple ecosystem, the luxury watchmaker is reinforcing the concept that a premium digital experience is more valuable than third-party app access. This move effectively positions the Calibre E5 not as a competing gadget, but as the only luxury smartwatch designed to be the true counterpart to the Apple Watch.

