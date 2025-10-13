EPHYRA Reaches $6.5M in Total Funding as Pass Card Surpass 10M

EPHYRA, a pioneering AI-driven entertainment ecosystem, announced that its total funding has reached $6.5 million, and its ecosystem nodes have exceeded 10 million units, reflecting the platform’s continued momentum in ecosystem expansion and community growth.

This milestone follows the strategic investment completed in early October, backed by Castrum Capital, a leading Web3 venture firm based in Turkey, and TBV, an early-stage Web3 venture capital fund focusing on Asia and North America.

Powered by its proprietary EPHYRA Cognitive Architecture (ECA), the platform continues to advance AI autonomy, emotional modeling, and immersive entertainment experiences across the Web3 landscape.

Eric, co-founder of EPHYRA, said:

“The growth of our nodes represents the expansion of collective intelligence. We believe that the true value of technology lies not only in innovation, but in connection. Moving forward, EPHYRA will continue to build an open, autonomous, and sustainable virtual world powered by AI cognition, where every interaction becomes a point of value creation.”

About EPHYRA

EPHYRA is an AI-powered entertainment ecosystem dedicated to creating virtual agents with autonomy and emotional resonance. By merging AI with Web3, EPHYRA redefines interaction across gaming, social, and digital worlds.

Built on its proprietary EPHYRA Cognitive Architecture (ECA), the platform delivers immersive and continuously evolving Web3 experiences. EPHYRA currently has over 300,000 community members, 6,000 beta testers, and 3,000 NFT PASS holders, and has issued more than 10 million ecosystem nodes (Pass Cards) within its growing AI entertainment network.