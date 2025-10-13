Blue Fin Vision Celebrated with Back-to-Back Doctify Awards

Blue Fin Vision, the surgeon-led premium ophthalmology practice founded by Mr Mfazo Hove, has been recognised with Doctify’s “Outstanding Patient Care” award in both 2024 and 2025, alongside Mr Hove’s recent inclusion in the prestigious Spear’s 500 Health & Wellness Index 2025 as a Top Recommended Adviser.

This dual recognition highlights Blue Fin Vision’s unique standing in UK private healthcare: peer-validated excellence acknowledged by Spear’s and patient-validated excellence reflected in Doctify’s awards.

Outstanding Care Endorsed by Patients

The Doctify award is grounded in verified patient feedback. Blue Fin Vision has accumulated 528 verified 5-star reviews with no negative reviews across any platform. Patients consistently praise the clinic for its surgeon-led consultations, transparent communication, cutting-edge technology, and transformative surgical outcomes.

“To receive back-to-back Doctify awards and inclusion in Spear’s 500 is an incredible affirmation of our ethos: clarity, consistency, and care,” said Mr Hove. “One recognises us through the voices of patients, the other through the lens of peers. Together, they validate the balance of clinical excellence and patient experience that defines Blue Fin Vision.”

Peer Recognition from Spear’s

The Spear’s 500 Health & Wellness Index is widely regarded as the gold standard of high-net-worth healthcare advisers. Inclusion is based on peer nomination, sector performance, and professional reputation. Mr Hove’s listing places him among the UK’s top ophthalmologists recognised for trusted guidance, expertise, and innovation.

Consistent Outcomes & Transparency

Blue Fin Vision distinguishes itself by publishing audited National Ophthalmology Database (NOD) surgical outcomes — demonstrating complication rates well below national averages. This transparency, paired with patient testimonials, creates a rare dual lens on quality: independent clinical metrics and verified patient satisfaction.

By aligning patient-reported reviews with clinical data, Blue Fin Vision delivers a transparent record of excellence, verified both by patients themselves and by national outcome reporting.The dual recognition for “Outstanding Patient Care” highlights the company’s consistent results and industry-leading expertise across all four of its London locations, as well as its Essex and Hertfordshire practices.

About Blue Fin Vision®

Blue Fin Vision is a premium, surgeon-led ophthalmology provider delivering laser eye surgery, lens replacement, cataract surgery, and specialist treatments across London and the South East. With a mission defined by clarity, consistency, and care, the clinic combines advanced technology, published surgical outcomes, and industry collaborations (notably with Zeiss).

For more information, please visit https://bluefinvision.com .