Los Angeles Commercial Real Estate Broker Nina Steiner Finalizes 1,500 SF Lease at 3 Waterhouse Square, London, for Global Streaming Company’s Writers’ Room

Oct 14, 2025

Nina Steiner, a Los Angeles–based commercial real estate broker, has successfully completed the leasing transaction of 1,500 square feet within 3 Waterhouse Square, EC1N 2SW, located in the heart of Holborn, Greater London. The space has been leased to a global streaming company, which will utilize the premises as a dedicated writers’ room, reinforcing London’s role as a leading international hub for creative and media industries.

https://tenantrepla.com/3-waterhouse-square-greater-london-ec1n-2sw-leased-to-a-global-streaming-company-for-a-writers-room-in-holborn/

3 Waterhouse Square is a landmark Class A office building, known for its distinctive architecture and premium location within one of London’s most vibrant cultural and business districts. The property provides state-of-the-art infrastructure, excellent transportation connectivity, and immediate access to London’s media ecosystem, making it a strategic base for companies expanding their content development operations across Europe.

“This transaction represents the intersection of two global creative capitals—Los Angeles and London,” said Nina Steiner. “By securing this space, the tenant gains a prime London location for its creative teams, while the landlord benefits from a stable, high-profile tenant in the rapidly growing media sector.”

The 1,500 SF writers’ room will serve as a central hub for scriptwriting, production planning, and creative collaboration, supporting the streaming company’s slate of international projects. Establishing a dedicated creative presence in Holborn provides access to world-class talent, proximity to leading production studios, and a time-zone advantage for cross-Atlantic collaboration.

The deal reflects a broader trend among streaming platforms and entertainment companies to anchor operations in London, capitalizing on its infrastructure, cultural ecosystem, and strategic position within Europe’s media landscape. For landlords, this growing demand signals new opportunities to attract globally recognized tenants seeking premium creative office space.

About Nina Steiner

Nina Steiner is a commercial real estate broker based in Los Angeles, specializing in media, entertainment, and creative industry transactions. She represents tenants nationwide and globally across Los Angeles, London, and New York, structuring strategic real estate deals that align high-quality spaces with leading global brands.

