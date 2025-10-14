Stephen Durbin & Associates Family Law Expands to the Ottawa Region

Stephen Durbin & Associates Family Law, the top-rated large family law firm in Canada with over 40 years of experience, has expanded to Ottawa, bringing its compassionate, results-driven legal services to families and individuals across the region.

Known for its trusted counsel and skilled representation in divorce, child custody and access, spousal support, property division, and more, the firm is now making it easier for Ottawa residents to access high-quality legal support close to home. With a team dedicated to safeguarding clients’ rights at every stage of the legal process, Stephen Durbin & Associates delivers personalized solutions that combine empathy with proven expertise.

“We are thrilled to extend our services to the Ottawa region and offer our expertise to families who need trusted legal representation during some of the most challenging times in their lives. On a personal note, I’m especially excited to be in Ottawa—it’s where I attended law school, and it feels incredibly meaningful to return and contribute to the community that helped shape my legal journey.” said Stephen Durbin, founder and principal. “Our team understands that family law matters can be deeply emotional and complex. Our priority is to guide clients with empathy while providing the legal insight necessary for informed decisions and positive outcomes.”

The firm is now accepting consultations in Ottawa and surrounding areas, making it easier for local clients to access the support they need. Whether dealing with divorce, custody issues, or the complexities of property division, Stephen Durbin & Associates is committed to offering personalized, client-focused solutions with the highest level of professionalism.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit www.sdalaw.ca or contact the Ottawa office at 1-855-694-5222 or via email at intake@sdalaw.ca.

About Stephen Durbin & Associates Family Law

Stephen Durbin & Associates Family Law is Canada’s top-rated large family law firm with a commitment to providing clear, compassionate, and effective legal solutions. The firm has a long track record of success, offering expert representation in a wide range of family law matters. With offices throughout the GTA, the firm has built a reputation for its dedication to clients, understanding their needs, and helping them navigate complex family law issues.