Tan on the Run Expands as North America’s Top Mobile Spray Tan Franchise, Launching a Global Eco-Beauty Movement

Revolutionizing Mobile Spray Tanning and Beauty

Established in 2005 in Toronto, Tan on the Run began as a one-woman operation but quickly grew into North America’s leading mobile spray tan and beauty franchise. Today, the company is known for delivering luxurious, eco-friendly spray tanning services directly to clients’ homes, hotels, and on film sets.

What sets Tan on the Run apart is the convenience and professionalism it offers. Clients are able to receive a custom spray tan in the comfort of their home or location of choice. This personalized approach to tanning has made the company the preferred choice for celebrities, TV networks, and prestigious events, including red-carpet appearances.

With over 40 franchise locations across Canada, the United States, and Mexico, Tan on the Run continues to expand its reach. Each location offers certified technicians who use the company’s proprietary adaptive tanning technology. This technology is designed to blend with each client’s natural skin tone, creating a flawless and personalized tan every time.

The company’s commitment to sustainability is evident in the high-quality, eco-friendly products used in all services. This dedication to the environment has made Tan on the Run a leader in the eco-beauty movement, providing a healthier alternative to traditional UV tanning.

Global Reach and Training Excellence

Under the leadership of founder Nicole Hyatt, Tan on the Run has expanded its footprint beyond North America to countries like Egypt and Namibia. Hyatt has been instrumental in training beauty professionals in these regions, introducing them to professional spray tanning services for the first time. Through comprehensive education programs, Tan on the Run empowers individuals worldwide to offer safe, effective, and eco-friendly tanning solutions.

These international efforts are more than just business expansion, they are about transforming the beauty industry and providing individuals in diverse markets the opportunity to learn new skills, gain professional expertise, and improve their local beauty industries.

Hyatt’s commitment to global education and sustainable beauty has made her a respected figure in the beauty community. By creating a network of trained professionals worldwide, Tan on the Run continues to raise the bar in the mobile spray tanning industry.

Introducing Earth & Fig: The World’s First Waterless Sunless Line

In line with its commitment to eco-conscious beauty, Tan on the Run has launched Earth & Fig, a revolutionary, professional-grade sunless tanning line that merges ancestral beauty traditions with modern technology. The Earth & Fig line features the world’s first Grass-Fed Beef Tallow Tan, a product made from some of the most nourishing ingredients found in nature. This breakthrough formula provides a hydrated, glowing tan while ensuring the skin remains healthy and moisturized.

What makes Earth & Fig unique is its waterless formulation, making it an environmentally-friendly choice for both professionals and consumers. The company’s focus on sustainability is not only evident in its products but also in the way the products are sourced and manufactured. Earth & Fig aims to set a new standard for sunless tanning, offering a clean, ethical, and highly effective alternative to traditional tanning products.

Whether used by professional spray tanners or conscious beauty consumers, Earth & Fig is designed to meet the needs of those who care about their skin, the planet, and the results they get from their beauty treatments.

Empowering Entrepreneurs Through Franchising

Tan on the Run has built a thriving community of franchisees, all of whom benefit from the company’s low-investment, high-reward business model. As the first mobile spray tan franchise in North America, the company offers entrepreneurs the chance to enter the rapidly growing beauty and wellness industry with a proven brand.

Franchisees are given extensive training and ongoing support to ensure their success, especially as they navigate the unique challenges of the mobile beauty service industry. This model has been particularly empowering for women, giving them the flexibility to manage their businesses while achieving work-life balance.

The company currently offers franchise opportunities in Canada, the United States, and Mexico, with plans for further international expansion. By joining Tan on the Run, new entrepreneurs can benefit from the company’s reputation for luxury service and commitment to eco-friendly beauty.

Recognized Industry Leader

Tan on the Run has earned recognition in the beauty and media industries. It was featured on Dragons’ Den and is frequently trusted by media outlets and event producers across North America. From red-carpet events to film sets and bridal mornings, Tan on the Run has become synonymous with luxury, convenience, and eco-conscious beauty.

The company’s “Glow on the Go” service continues to redefine the mobile beauty landscape, offering clients a seamless experience that combines convenience, quality, and sustainability. Whether it’s a busy professional needing a quick touch-up before a meeting or a bride looking to glow on her big day, Tan on the Run delivers impeccable results every time.

About Tan on the Run

Media Contact:

Nicole Hyatt

Founder, Tan on the Run

Email: nikki@tanontherun.com

Website: Tan on the Run

Instagram: @tanontherun

Instagram: @earthandfig