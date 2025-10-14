Signature Aesthetics Partners with Venia to Expand Aesthetic and Wellness Offerings

Signature Aesthetics Expands Its Reach with Partnership with Venia

COEUR D’ALENE, IDAHO – Signature Aesthetics, a leader in medical aesthetics in the Inland Northwest, is proud to announce an exciting new partnership with Venia, led by board-certified surgeon Dr. Douglas Stafford. This collaboration, which strengthens the expertise and service options available at Signature Aesthetics, brings advanced vein care services into the practice’s repertoire, offering clients an integrated approach to beauty and wellness.

Signature Aesthetics: A Tradition of Excellence and Innovation

Founded in 2009 by Nancy Andrews, RN-C, Signature Aesthetics has become a trusted name in the Inland Northwest, recognized for providing top-tier medical aesthetics with a personalized touch. With locations in Sandpoint and Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, the practice has earned numerous accolades, including being named the #1 Med Spa in Sandpoint for several consecutive years, and Sandpoint’s Living Local Finest Med Spa for six years running. Nancy has also been recognized for “Finest Customer Service Person of the Year.”

The new partnership with Venia expands the scope of services available to clients, allowing them to benefit from both Signature Aesthetics’ advanced aesthetic treatments and Venia’s expertise in vein care. This collaboration is especially beneficial for clients seeking a comprehensive approach to their beauty and wellness needs, as it provides a seamless integration of medical aesthetics and advanced vein treatment under one roof.

A Seamless Integration of Aesthetics and Wellness

As part of this new partnership, Signature Aesthetics will now offer VenaSeal, an advanced vein care treatment provided through Venia and known for its effectiveness in treating varicose veins. VenaSeal is a minimally invasive procedure that uses a medical adhesive to close off affected veins, offering a comfortable and effective alternative to traditional vein treatments. This addition complements Signature Aesthetics’ existing services, which range from Radiesse and Botox to Obagi skincare and more.

“We’ve always believed in a holistic approach to beauty and wellness, and this partnership allows us to provide even more comprehensive care to our clients,” says Nancy Andrews, Founder of Signature Aesthetics. “By integrating advanced vein care into our practice, we are offering our clients a complete solution to their aesthetic and wellness goals, all under one trusted network.”

Enhancing Natural Beauty with Personalized Care

Signature Aesthetics has built a loyal client base by adhering to a “less is more” philosophy. The practice emphasizes natural, lasting results that enhance each client’s unique beauty, rather than chasing fleeting trends or overdone procedures. With the partnership with Venia, Signature Aesthetics now offers a comprehensive array of services designed to address both beauty and wellness, making it one of the only practices in the region to provide this level of integrated care.

The practice’s approach combines the artistry of personalized aesthetic treatments with the medical credibility of experienced professionals. Signature Aesthetics’ ability to provide individualized care that blends advanced medical expertise with compassion has earned it a reputation as a leader in the region’s med spa industry.

What Sets Signature Aesthetics Apart

What makes Signature Aesthetics stand out from the competition is its commitment to exceptional, personalized care. Since its inception in 2009, Signature Aesthetics has been dedicated to helping clients feel confident in their skin by offering cutting-edge treatments in a comfortable and supportive environment. The practice’s unwavering commitment to excellence and results, combined with its deep focus on customer relationships, makes it a trusted partner for those seeking high-quality aesthetic and wellness treatments.

With the recent partnership with Venia, Signature Aesthetics has further solidified its position as a premier destination for those seeking comprehensive care in the Inland Northwest.

About Signature Aesthetics

Signature Aesthetics, founded in 2009 by Nancy Andrews, RN-C, is one of the Inland Northwest’s most trusted names in medical aesthetics. With locations in Sandpoint and Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, the practice offers a wide range of aesthetic treatments designed to enhance natural beauty and promote wellness. Signature Aesthetics is recognized for its commitment to individualized care, cutting-edge technology, and a philosophy that blends advanced medical expertise with compassion.

In 2025, Signature Aesthetics partnered with Venia, a leading vein care practice, to expand its service offerings and provide clients with a comprehensive, integrated experience for beauty and wellness.

About Venia

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, Venia is a leading center for vein care and wellness in the Inland Northwest. Under the leadership of Dr. Douglas Stafford, a board certified general surgeon, Venia offers a full spectrum of trusted treatments including VenaSeal, laser and radiofrequency ablation, microphlebectomy, and sclerotherapy, along with advanced aesthetic services such as skin resurfacing and tattoo removal. With more than 10,000 vein procedures performed and over 25 years of collective experience, the team at Venia creates customized treatment plans grounded in medical science and delivered with genuine care.

For media inquiries, please contact Venia at veins@veniamd.com or call (208) 676-0104. You can also visit the website at https://veniamd.com for more information.

