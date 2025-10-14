Auckland, New Zealand, October 14, 2025 — AllGo Plumbing and Drainage announces its active role in the evolving discussion around the proposed New Zealand Self-Certification Scheme, which would allow plumbing and drain laying firms in Auckland to self-certify their work. Currently, AllGo Plumbing is among the approved companies permitted by the Auckland City Council to self-certify drain laying for residential clients.

Rob Cunningham, Director of AllGo Plumbing, explains that the self-certification initiative aims to streamline project timelines by reducing council inspection requirements, potentially lowering costs and giving property owners greater control over their projects. However, he advises caution, noting that while firms like AllGo maintain rigorous standards, not all companies may have adequate procedures to ensure compliance and quality. Cunningham emphasises the importance of establishing checks and balances for operators once the scheme is implemented.

The proposed scheme is under active consideration for later this year, but is not yet in effect. If adopted, it could apply to a variety of services, including emergency plumbing repairs, where self-certified plumbers can immediately fix and report issues, even during off-hours.

AllGo Plumbing’s comprehensive service range includes drain unblocking, CCTV drain inspections, site assessments, pipe installation, stormwater and sewer connections, and emergency plumbing repairs. The firm’s local expertise and current approval for self-certification position it to efficiently handle plumbing and drainage projects while adhering to New Zealand’s building code.

Clients and property managers seeking drain laying or plumbing services in Auckland are encouraged to verify contractor accreditation. AllGo Plumbing welcomes inquiries and is prepared to provide proof of its certification status.

As discussions continue regarding the self-certification scheme, AllGo Plumbing remains committed to delivering compliant, high-quality plumbing solutions. For certified and experienced plumbing and drain laying services in Auckland, contact AllGo Plumbing and Drainage.

