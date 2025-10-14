DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News

AllGo Plumbing Leads Discussion on NZ Self-Certification Scheme for Auckland Drain Laying and Plumbing Work

ByEthan Lin

Oct 14, 2025

Auckland, New Zealand, October 14, 2025 — AllGo Plumbing and Drainage announces its active role in the evolving discussion around the proposed New Zealand Self-Certification Scheme, which would allow plumbing and drain laying firms in Auckland to self-certify their work. Currently, AllGo Plumbing is among the approved companies permitted by the Auckland City Council to self-certify drain laying for residential clients.

Rob Cunningham, Director of AllGo Plumbing, explains that the self-certification initiative aims to streamline project timelines by reducing council inspection requirements, potentially lowering costs and giving property owners greater control over their projects. However, he advises caution, noting that while firms like AllGo maintain rigorous standards, not all companies may have adequate procedures to ensure compliance and quality. Cunningham emphasises the importance of establishing checks and balances for operators once the scheme is implemented.

The proposed scheme is under active consideration for later this year, but is not yet in effect. If adopted, it could apply to a variety of services, including emergency plumbing repairs, where self-certified plumbers can immediately fix and report issues, even during off-hours.

AllGo Plumbing’s comprehensive service range includes drain unblocking, CCTV drain inspections, site assessments, pipe installation, stormwater and sewer connections, and emergency plumbing repairs. The firm’s local expertise and current approval for self-certification position it to efficiently handle plumbing and drainage projects while adhering to New Zealand’s building code.

Clients and property managers seeking drain laying or plumbing services in Auckland are encouraged to verify contractor accreditation. AllGo Plumbing welcomes inquiries and is prepared to provide proof of its certification status.

As discussions continue regarding the self-certification scheme, AllGo Plumbing remains committed to delivering compliant, high-quality plumbing solutions. For certified and experienced plumbing and drain laying services in Auckland, contact AllGo Plumbing and Drainage.

Directions to AllGo Plumbing & Drainage Ltd

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Tan on the Run Expands as North America’s Top Mobile Spray Tan Franchise, Launching a Global Eco-Beauty Movement
Oct 14, 2025 Ethan Lin
Stephen Durbin & Associates Family Law Expands to the Ottawa Region
Oct 14, 2025 Ethan Lin
Signature Aesthetics Partners with Venia to Expand Aesthetic and Wellness Offerings
Oct 14, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801