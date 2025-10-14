Keila Thompson Releases Piece of the Puzzle on Bay Islands History

Uncovering the Roots of an Island Legacy

Author and historian Keila Rochelle Thompson Gough has released her debut book, Piece of the Puzzle: The History of My Ancestors on the Bay Islands, offering a rare, firsthand perspective on the migration, settlement, and evolution of the Bay Islands’ English-speaking community. The publication explores how settlers traveled from England through the British West Indies before establishing a lasting presence in Roatan, Utila, and Guanaja.

“The story of my ancestors and the broader English community on the islands has been fragmented and misunderstood for too long,” says Thompson. “This book aims to preserve the facts, celebrate their contributions, and honor the society they built with limited outside support.”

With over 300 images and decades of research, Piece of the Puzzle captures the resilience and identity of the Bay Islands’ earliest settlers, tracing their journey from the early 1800s to modern times.

A Legacy Rooted in Discovery

A descendant of the Cooper family who settled in Roatan in 1834, Thompson began her research in 2004 to understand her family’s origins and, by extension, the broader English history of the region. Her investigation led to archives across the Caribbean and Europe, uncovering records that connect family histories to global migration patterns.

The book highlights key moments such as the cession of the Bay Islands to Honduras, the rise of local industries, and the creation of a distinct English-speaking island culture. Each chapter intertwines documented evidence and oral history, forming a complete picture of life during a pivotal era in Caribbean development.

Thompson’s writing blends historical accuracy with human narrative, giving readers insight into the settlers’ daily realities—shipbuilding, trade, family life, and the challenges of isolation in a changing colonial world.

Preserving History Beyond the Page

Beyond authorship, Thompson is an active community historian and preservationist. She serves as Vice President of the Bay Islands Historical and Cultural Preservation Society, an organization dedicated to protecting historic landmarks, restoring cemeteries, and archiving photographs and documents.

Her preservation work is supported by educational outreach programs, including book presentations at schools, universities, and libraries across the Bay Islands. “History is not static,” she explains. “It evolves as we uncover more evidence and as our societies grow. Teaching history allows us to understand who we are, where we came from, and how we can build responsibly for the future.”

Her efforts reinforce the book’s message: that the survival of culture depends on understanding and preserving its origins. “Once you read the book you will have a new profound love, perspective, concept and understanding of the Bay Islands and its beautiful people,” Thompson says.

Global Recognition and Community Engagement

In September 2025, Thompson was an honorary speaker at the Kanahau Museum’s “True Utila” event, where she discussed her research and the importance of documenting Bay Islands history. She has also donated numerous copies of Piece of the Puzzle to regional schools, universities, and libraries across Roatan, Utila, and Guanaja.

Her work has reached international institutions as well—copies of the book are now cataloged in the Library of Congress in the United States and the Mary Evans Picture Library in London, ensuring global access to Bay Islands history.

Thompson continues to collaborate with fellow historians and cultural advocates to expand the Society’s preservation projects, including the digital documentation of aging architecture and family records.

A Voice for Cultural Continuity

Thompson’s contribution to local publications, such as Bay Islands Voice Magazine, Roatan Magic: Hidden Jewel of the Western Caribbean, Roatan Relocation & Investment Guide, and Paya Magazine, reflects her long-standing commitment to cultural storytelling. Her work connects local heritage with a broader global audience, showcasing how identity, migration, and memory intersect in the Caribbean.

“Preservation is a shared responsibility,” Thompson notes. “Our history deserves to be protected, studied, and shared. It’s through that process that we honor our ancestors and continue their legacy.”

Through her book and preservation efforts, Thompson bridges the gap between personal heritage and collective history, reminding readers that cultural identity is built on understanding the stories that shaped it.

About Keila Rochelle Thompson Gough

Keila Rochelle Thompson Gough is a historian, author, and cultural preservation advocate from the Bay Islands of Honduras. A descendant of the Cooper family—early English-speaking settlers of Roatan—Thompson has spent over 20 years researching and documenting the region’s history.

She currently serves as Vice President of the Bay Islands Historical and Cultural Preservation Society and remains an active voice in regional education and heritage protection. Her debut book, Piece of the Puzzle: The History of My Ancestors on the Bay Islands, stands as both a historical record and a heartfelt tribute to the enduring spirit of the Bay Islands community.

