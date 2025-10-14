Greater Boston Criminal Defense Attorney Explains Massachusetts Firearms Laws, LTC Requirements, and New 2024 Gun Law Changes

Massachusetts continues to enforce some of the toughest firearm regulations in the United States. With the passage of An Act Modernizing Firearm Laws (H.4885) in July 2024, the legal landscape has shifted even further. Attorney Matthew W. Peterson, a Greater Boston criminal defense attorney, highlights the new requirements, penalties, and risks for both longtime gun owners and first-time applicants.

LTC and Licensing Requirements

To legally own or carry a firearm in Massachusetts, individuals must obtain either a Firearms Identification Card (FID) or a License to Carry (LTC). The 2024 New Gun law expanded requirements for LTC applicants, now mandating a new safety training curriculum, written test, and live fire component. While implementation has been delayed, these changes will soon make the process more demanding.

“Carrying a firearm without an LTC, or even possessing one without proper documentation, can lead to felony charges,” Attorney Peterson explains. “The new law makes it even more critical to stay informed about licensing requirements.”

Key Changes in Massachusetts Firearms Law

The 2024 reforms introduced sweeping changes, including:

Assault Weapon & Magazine Ban: Firearms classified as assault weapons are prohibited, and magazines are limited to 10 rounds unless pre-1994.

Ghost Guns Regulated: Homemade, unserialized firearms must now be serialized and registered.

No Operability Proof Needed: Prosecutors no longer need to prove a firearm was operable in unlawful possession cases.

Polling Place Prohibition: Firearms are banned within 150 feet of polling locations.

Expanded ERPOs (Red Flag Law): School officials and healthcare providers can now request Extreme Risk Protection Orders, even against individuals without an LTC.

Raised Age Requirement: Legal age for owning semi-automatic rifles increased from 18 to 21.

Business Owner Restrictions: Non-resident business owners must obtain temporary licenses; firearms must be registered.

New Disqualifiers: Individuals with 258E harassment orders are now prohibited from firearm possession.

Broader Licensing Discretion: Authorities may deny licenses based on suitability using a wide range of evidence.

“These changes create serious risks for well-intentioned gun owners who may not even realize they are in violation,” Peterson says. “Something as simple as an old magazine or an improperly registered firearm could now result in criminal charges.”

Consequences of Firearms Offenses

Massachusetts law imposes mandatory minimum sentences for many firearms charges, even for first-time offenders. Convictions can also lead to the loss of Second Amendment rights, permanent criminal records, and collateral consequences like immigration problems or difficulty finding employment.

“Gun charges in Massachusetts are unforgiving,” Peterson says. “With these new laws, the margin for error is smaller than ever.”

