‘Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game’ Launches Summer 2026

Fans of the “Avatar” franchise have reason for excitement, as a new fighting game based on the beloved series is officially set for release next year. The game, currently operating under the working title “Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game,” was announced during the New York City Comic Con and is slated for launch in summer 2026.

Gameplay and Platform Details

The game is being developed by Gameplay Group International. A recently released trailer showcased the title, which already has a listing on the Steam platform. It is expected to feature 12 characters at launch, with developers planning to add more through a seasonal content model. Beyond its Steam release for PC, the game will be available on a wide range of consoles, including the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and the Nintendo Switch 2. As the title is currently in development, the working title and other aspects of the game are subject to change.

The Growing Avatar Franchise

This fighting game is the latest addition to the popular “Avatar: The Last Airbender” multimedia franchise. The series encompasses the original animated show, the sequel series “The Legend of Korra,” and various live-action adaptations. This new game follows a line of previous video games based on the franchise, including the original “Avatar: The Last Airbender” (released in 2006) and subsequent titles like “Avatar: The Last Airbender – The Burning Earth” and “Avatar: The Last Airbender – Into the Inferno.”

What The Author Thinks The announcement of a dedicated, modern fighting game for the Avatar franchise feels like a long-overdue inevitability that fulfills the true destiny of the series’ elemental combat system. Unlike previous low-budget adaptations, launching a 1v1 fighter with a core roster of 12 characters and built for competitive cross-play immediately signals a serious, long-term commitment to the fighting game community. This strategic move leverages the franchise’s global popularity to capture a dedicated gaming audience, ensuring this installment will be far more significant than the rushed movie tie-ins of the past.

