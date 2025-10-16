DMR News

Bring Every Design to Life with Procolored: The Power of DTF and DTG Printing

ByEthan Lin

Oct 16, 2025

In the fast-moving world of custom apparel and digital printing, precision, color, and durability define success. At Procolored, we are proud to lead the industry with advanced printing technology—our direct to film printer (DTF printer) and DTG printer solutions are transforming how creators, brands, and businesses produce stunning, long-lasting prints on any fabric.

The Future of Fabric Printing: Direct to Film Printer

A direct to film printer, also known as a dtf printer, is changing how designers bring artwork to life. Instead of printing directly on the garment, the design is printed on a special PET film, coated with adhesive powder, and then transferred to the fabric using heat. The result is vibrant, flexible, and extremely durable prints that look great on cotton, polyester, blends, and even dark fabrics.

At Procolored, our dtf printer models deliver:

  • Exceptional color accuracy using high-precision print heads and professional pigment inks.
  • Smooth workflow automation, including white-ink circulation and self-cleaning systems.
  • High productivity for both small businesses and high-volume operations.
  • Low maintenance design to minimize downtime and maximize output.

DTF printing removes the need for pre-treatments and works across almost all textile types, making it the go-to solution for modern print-on-demand entrepreneurs.

DTG Printer: Direct to Garment Perfection

For those who seek ultimate softness, fine detail, and vivid gradients, the dtg printer (Direct to Garment printer) remains an unbeatable choice. Unlike film transfers, DTG technology prints directly onto the fabric fibers, producing results that feel natural to the touch and are ideal for 100% cotton apparel.

Procolored’s dtg printer lineup combines speed, reliability, and user-friendly operation. With advanced ink management and intelligent moisture control, every print retains color consistency while preventing nozzle blockages. From custom T-shirts to hoodies, tote bags, and more, DTG printing delivers professional-grade quality at every step.

Why Choose Procolored

Whether you choose a direct to film printer, dtf printer, or dtg printer, Procolored provides a complete ecosystem of innovation. We supply compatible inks, films, powders, and expert technical support to help you achieve flawless printing from setup to final product.

Our machines are engineered for creators who value flexibility—use DTF printing for durability across mixed materials, and DTG printing when your project demands softness and photographic detail. With Procolored, you don’t have to compromise; you can combine both methods to meet any order with confidence.

Start Printing Without Limits

From small workshops to professional printing studios, Procolored helps you expand your business with dependable technology and outstanding print quality. Explore our full lineup of direct to film printer, dtf printer, and dtg printer models at www.procolored.com.

Experience the new standard in digital textile printing—where creativity meets performance, powered by Procolored.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

