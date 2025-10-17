Link.Build Launches Verified Publisher Blacklist for Pre-Vetted, High-DA Publishers for White Label Partners

Link.Build, a leading white-label link-building service and digital PR agency, today announced the launch of its Verified Publisher Blacklist, a proprietary vetting system designed to help agencies and SEO partners ensure all backlinks originate from authentic, high-domain-authority publishers.

The new initiative combats the growing issue of spammy outreach and AI-generated link farms that have flooded the digital landscape. By combining manual verification, AI-driven screening, and ongoing quality audits, Link.Build’s Verified Publisher Blacklist establishes a new industry benchmark for ethical, transparent link building.

“As Google continues to crack down on manipulative link schemes, agencies can’t afford to gamble on link quality,” said Nate Nead, CEO of Link.Build. “Our Verified Publisher Blacklist gives white-label partners complete confidence that their backlinks come from genuine, authoritative publishers—not inflated metrics or AI-spun ghost sites. This is about bringing trust and transparency back to link building.”

The Verified Publisher Blacklist is integrated directly into the Link.Build Partner Portal, giving agencies instant access to a curated network of publishers that have passed rigorous screening. Each site undergoes a traffic authenticity check, editorial quality review, and historical placement audit to ensure it adheres to Google’s evolving quality guidelines and the company’s internal Publisher Integrity Standards.

“Having worked with hundreds of agency partners, we’ve seen how much time gets wasted verifying publishers,” said Timothy Carter, Chief Revenue Officer at Link.Build. “This new system takes the guesswork out. It’s like having a background check for every publisher before a single outreach email goes out—saving teams hours while protecting client reputations.”

For agencies managing dozens of clients through white-label SEO services, the ability to pre-vet publishers at scale eliminates one of the largest operational bottlenecks. The Verified Publisher Blacklist automates due diligence, reduces compliance risk, and ensures campaign ROI remains tied to genuine authority and organic reach.

“Our mission has always been to make link building ethical, data-driven, and scalable,” said Samuel Edwards, Chief Marketing Officer at Link.Build. “This Verified Publisher Blacklist is another step toward that goal—helping agencies focus on strategy and storytelling rather than spam filtering.”

Raising Industry Standards

The launch comes amid rising industry concerns over the spread of AI-generated content networks, link laundering, and private blog networks (PBNs) masquerading as legitimate editorial outlets. Link.Build’s Verified Publisher Blacklist directly addresses these issues, allowing agencies to verify domain trust, traffic legitimacy, and editorial behavior in real time.

By leveraging the company’s data relationships across the Marketer.co ecosystem, including SEO.co, PPC.co, and PR.Digital, the Verified Publisher Blacklist ensures that all placements meet measurable standards for E-E-A-T compliance (Experience, Expertise, Authoritativeness, and Trustworthiness).

Availability & Next Steps

The Verified Publisher Blacklist is now available in beta to existing Link.Build White Label Partners, with full rollout expected by the end of Q4 2025. Agencies interested in participating in the early access program can apply at https://link.build

About Link.Build

Link.Build is a premier white-label link-building and digital PR agency that helps marketing firms, SEO companies, and in-house teams scale authentic, high-quality backlink acquisition through ethical outreach. Backed by MARKETER, an AI-enabled digital marketing agency, Link.Build uses data-driven processes and human editorial relationships to deliver links that drive authority, rankings, and trust for clients worldwide.