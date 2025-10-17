Dog Bite Laws’ Charity Golf Outing Earns Thousands for The Warming Project, Providing Winter Items to Chicago Children in Need

Dog Bite Laws and Mike Agruss Law continue their longstanding tradition of giving back to the community with another successful charity golf outing, raising thousands to benefit Chicago-area children. The 4th annual Charity Golf Outing was held at Bloomingdale Golf Club on August 15, 2025, and the event raised over $20,000 to help support local children through the upcoming winter months.

Both law firms also recently held several Project Backpack events, helping area families prepare for the back-to-school rush with free backpacks, school supplies, haircuts, snacks, and more.

Supporting children and families is a core value for Dog Bite Laws. Children are especially vulnerable to dog bites, and injuries can often have long-term effects. The law firm provides legal assistance and guidance to help families navigate the process and secure a settlement.

In addition to serving the Chicago area, the firm helps dog bite victims nationwide. Clients seeking a dog bite lawyer in Los Angeles can turn to Dog Bite Laws for help. The law firm operates in Mississippi, Kentucky, North Carolina, New York, Florida, Georgia, Wisconsin, Illinois, and California, delivering reliable, trustworthy legal assistance for dog bite cases from professionals who care.

"If you've been bitten by a dog, don't wait to seek legal help," Dog Bite Laws representatives said.

Navigating the legal landscape after a dog bite can be a confusing and overwhelming experience without knowledgeable help from Dog Bite Laws. The firm is well-versed in the legal guidelines and is prepared to help clients achieve the best settlement possible.

“Let us do the hard work for you. Your well-being is our top priority, and we are committed to fighting for your rights,” Dog Bite Laws’ founders said.

Dog Bite Laws takes cases on a performance basis, meaning the firm is only paid when they win client cases. This further supports victims by ensuring they don’t rack up substantial legal fees and can secure an experienced dog bite lawyer without risk.

Visit the Dog Bite Laws website to learn more about the legality of dog bites in various states or schedule a consultation.