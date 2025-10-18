Broker Greg Gunter Introduces San Miguel de Allende to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Broker Greg Gunter Introduces Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices to Mexico

San Miguel de Allende, a Mexican city famed for its rich culture and historical charm, has long been a prime destination for American expats seeking a new life abroad. As the city continues to draw attention from luxury homebuyers, one real estate expert is leading the charge: Broker Greg Gunter. Gunter, previously ranked as the #2 Realtor for all of Mexico by sales volume, took a significant step in the industry by opening the first-ever Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices office in Mexico five years ago, now celebrating that 5th anniversary. The move signals a new era for high-end real estate in San Miguel de Allende, with Gunter’s experience and local expertise offering unparalleled value to prospective homeowners.

Expanding on a Proven Track Record



Greg Gunter’s decision to partner with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices stems from his extensive background in real estate and architecture. Before launching his first office for the prestigious brand in San Miguel de Allende, Gunter had already cemented his reputation as one of Mexico’s most successful real estate brokers. Having sold over 300 homes locally, Gunter’s deep understanding of the luxury market is now enhanced by the global presence of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “There’s a reason Warren Buffett’s team chose me to open their first office in Mexico,” Gunter states. “Experience in the luxury market combined with Berkshire Hathaway’s global resources offers something truly unique for buyers in San Miguel de Allende.”

A Trusted Guide for American Expats

San Miguel de Allende’s growing expat community is a key driver of real estate activity in the region. With over 16 years of personal experience as a full-time American expat living in San Miguel de Allende, Gunter is uniquely positioned to serve the needs of others making the same life-changing decision. “I’m an expat myself, which means I’ve been through the exact process they’re about to experience,” Gunter explains. “I can walk them through the entire journey, offering the guidance they need to feel confident in their decision to move abroad.”

Gunter’s personal insights into the challenges of relocating are invaluable to his clients. From navigating the intricacies of foreign property ownership to understanding the local culture, Gunter is a resource every expat can rely on. His approach is both practical and empathetic, offering a smooth transition for those new to the lifestyle offered in San Miguel de Allende.

Luxury Expertise with an Architectural Edge

One of the unique advantages Gunter brings to his clients is his architectural background. Trained as an architect and holding an MBA in real estate, Gunter understands the potential of each property, offering clients a wealth of expertise in design and construction. “My architectural background gives me a unique edge when helping clients visualize the possibilities for their new home,” he says. “Whether it’s redesigning a historical property or making a luxury home truly unique, I’m able to offer those insights when other brokers simply don’t have such expertise.”

For those purchasing homes in San Miguel de Allende, the architectural aspect is particularly important. The city is home to a mix of historic colonial homes and modern luxury properties, making the ability to assess both the potential of the building and its integration into the local environment crucial.

A Global Brand with Local Expertise

By partnering with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Gunter gains access to a vast network of resources, elevating the services he provides to both buyers and sellers. As the real estate arm of Warren Buffett’s company, Berkshire Hathaway is one of the most recognized and respected brands in the world, known for its commitment to excellence in the luxury real estate market. With this new office, Gunter is able to bring the power of a global brand to the local market, offering clients the best of both worlds: the expertise of a seasoned broker and the resources of an internationally renowned brand.

“Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is known for providing the highest level of service to its clients,” says Gunter. “As part of their team, I’m able to offer a comprehensive suite of tools and support that few other brokers can provide.”

The Future of Luxury Real Estate in San Miguel de Allende

San Miguel de Allende continues to be a top destination for luxury homebuyers, with its picturesque landscapes, vibrant culture, and strong expat community. As the first and only Berkshire Hathaway office in Mexico, Gunter’s office is poised to cater to the needs of both local and international buyers. His focus on high-net-worth individuals, particularly American and Canadian retirees, aligns with the city’s growing reputation as a haven for those seeking a sophisticated lifestyle in a warm and welcoming environment.

“Clients are drawn to San Miguel de Allende not just for its beauty, but for the lifestyle it offers,” Gunter adds. “My job is to match them with a home that fits their dreams and their vision for the future.”

With the backing of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Gunter is well-positioned to continue his success and provide unparalleled service to his clients. As more individuals seek out San Miguel de Allende for both retirement and investment opportunities, Greg Gunter remains a trusted advisor in the luxury real estate market, offering clients an expert-led, personalized experience.

About Dream Pro Homes Luxury

As both Broker of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and a Realtor, Gunter brands himself as Dream Pro Homes Luxury and is the premier Luxury Realtor specializing in high-end homes in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico. His agency’s affiliation with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brings global resources and expertise to the local market. Having connected Buyers to their Dream Home since 1974, Greg Gunter is dedicated to providing personalized, top-tier services to American and Canadian expats, retirees, and luxury homebuyers looking to experience the beauty and lifestyle of San Miguel de Allende.

Media Contact

Gregory R Gunter

Broker, Dream Pro Homes Luxury

Email: greg@gregorygunter.com

