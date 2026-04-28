Legend Reborn Goes Global: FREELANDER Debuts Social Platforms and Reveals FREELANDER 8 Show Model

Following the successful FREELANDER Brand Night during the IBS (Chery International Business Summit), the brand has officially launched its global social media presence, alongside the release of the first official images of the FREELANDER 8 production-intent show model.

With its global strategy now unveiled, FREELANDER has activated official accounts on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook, marking a key milestone in building direct communication with global users and partners. This launch represents not only a new communication channel, but also a foundational step in establishing a global user engagement ecosystem.

As the first major content rollout, FREELANDER released two official visuals of the FREELANDER 8 production-intent show model, showcasing its front and side profiles.

Production-intent show model of FREELANDER 8: 45-degree view

The design reflects FREELANDER’s British heritage, integrating signature elements such as the castle-style body and iconic triangle window with modern electric-era proportions and advanced design expression, creating a highly recognizable visual identity.

During the Brand Night, the unveiling of FREELANDER 8 stood out as the defining moment. As the cover was lifted, guests immediately captured the moment, and the display area quickly became the focal point of the venue. The newly released official images extend and amplify this highlight beyond the event itself.

Production-intent show model of FREELANDER 8: Side view

Lucia Mao, CEO of FREELANDER International, emphasized that the brand will leverage digital platforms to establish more direct and efficient communication with global audiences, ensuring synchronized delivery of brand values, product information, and user experience worldwide.

Leveraging IBS as a global opportunity, FREELANDER has not only introduced its strategy and product, but also established a global content communication system. Moving forward, the brand will continuously share product updates, technology highlights, and brand stories through its social channels.

The launch of global social media and the release of FREELANDER 8 official visuals mark the beginning of FREELANDER’s next phase in global communication—opening a new chapter for its “Legend Reborn” story.