Sam Altman has issued a public apology after OpenAI did not notify law enforcement about a user later identified as a suspect in a fatal shooting in Tumbler Ridge.

Failure To Report Flagged Account

According to reporting from The Wall Street Journal, OpenAI had flagged and banned the ChatGPT account of Jesse Van Rootselaar in June 2025 after the user described scenarios involving gun violence. Internal discussions considered whether to alert authorities, but no report was made at the time. The company later contacted Canadian law enforcement following the shooting, in which eight people were killed.

Public Apology And Government Engagement

Altman’s apology, published in a local newspaper, followed discussions with Darryl Krakowka and David Eby. He stated that the company should have informed law enforcement earlier and acknowledged the impact on the community.

Altman said the delay in issuing a public statement was intended to allow time for mourning, while emphasizing that an apology was necessary to recognize the harm caused.

Policy Changes And Safety Measures

OpenAI said it is updating its safety protocols, including introducing more flexible criteria for referring cases to authorities and establishing direct communication channels with Canadian law enforcement. The company indicated that it is working with government bodies to prevent similar incidents.

Government Response And Regulatory Considerations

Eby said the apology was necessary but insufficient given the scale of the incident. Canadian officials have indicated they are evaluating potential regulations related to artificial intelligence, though no specific measures have been finalized.

Featured image credits: Flickr

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.