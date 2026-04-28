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Brand Upgrading, Technology Leadership, Ecosystem Co-construction! CHERY Writes a New Chapter in Global Family Mobility

ByEthan Lin

Apr 28, 2026

In April 2026, with For Family at its core, CHERY staged a series of major events: the global launch of its new brand proposition and debut of TIGGO V at 2026 Beijing Auto Show, the 2026 CHERY International Business Summit, the Intelligent Ecosystem Exhibition, the world premiere of VPD in Chengde, China, and the three-vehicle composite crash safety verification. CHERY achieved all-round breakthroughs in brand strategy upgrading, product innovation, ecosystem synergy and technology implementation. With systematic strength and global layout, it demonstrated to the world the responsibility and commitment of a Chinese automaker deeply engaged in family mobility.

Brand Strategy Upgrading: For Family Launched Globally, Anchoring a New Journey for 10 Million Families

This month, CHERY officially announced its new For Family brand proposition at 2026 Beijing Auto Show and the 2026 CHERY International Business Summit. With Uncompromising Safety. Now for Everyone, Space Equality and Technology Equality as its three core pillars, the brand has completed its strategic upgrade from a “Global Brand” to a “Global Citizen”. CHERY set two strategic goals: adding 1 million global family users in 2026 and serving over 10 million cumulative family users by 2030. Backed by a global network of 8 global R&D centers, 36 global production bases, more than 2,000 dealers and over 1,800 service centers, CHERY adheres to a localized operation philosophy. Working hand in hand with partners in 120 countries and regions, we bring reliable quality and warm technology to every journey. Especially for the key strategic market of Germany, the Germany TIGGO Models will be launched in the first half of 2027. We will strengthen our overseas footprint with a global product matrix, and let the value benefits of brand renewal truly benefit millions of families around the world.

CHERY. For Family

Dual Drive of Technology and Safety: Robust Achievements Delivered, Guarding Family Mobility with Technology

Guided by its brand strategy, CHERY delivered strong results in technology and safety this month. First, the world premiere of VPD concluded successfully in Chengde, China. Powered by an end-to-end large model, the technology realizes two core functions: One-Tap Departure and One-Step Homecoming, transforming the scenario from “user looking for car” to “car looking for user”. It supports intelligent avoidance, dynamic negotiation and centimeterlevel precise parking, effectively solving the pain points of parking and carfinding for global families. The technology will debut in the Middle East and Southeast Asia in 2026, equipped on TIGGO 7 and TIGGO 8. Meanwhile, at Chery Crash Test Laboratory — currently the largest safety lab in Asia — CHERY completed a public three-vehicle composite crash verification. The TIGGO 9 maintained an intact passenger compartment and efficient safety system response under dual high-intensity front and rear impacts. Through rigorous tests close to real road conditions, Safety. For Family was turned from a concept into perceptible and trustworthy protection.

Space Exhibition at the Ecosystem Exhibition

Product & Scenario Innovation: TIGGO V Debuts, 3-in-1 Concept Reshapes Family Mobility

The confidence in technology and safety finally translates into products that better fit family needs. At Beijing Auto Show, CHERY’s TIGGO V multipurpose family SUV made its global debut. With Versatility, Value, Victory as its core connotations, it freely switches among SUV, MPV and PUP modes, perfectly covering daily commuting, multiperson travel, outdoor camping, cargo hauling and other full scenarios. The new model features a 2,800mm ultra-long wheelbase for a true 3-row 7-seat spacious cabin; a 76% high-strength steel-aluminum body for safety; and the CSH high-efficiency hybrid system with 44.5% thermal efficiency, balancing strong power and low fuel consumption, making it a benchmark model under the For Family philosophy. Going forward, CHERY will launch 13 major new models within two years, covering all powertrains and full vehicle categories, continuously improving its global family mobility product matrix.

Ecosystem Synergy & Integration: Ecosystem Exhibition Showcases Cutting-edge Results, Vehicle-Robot Integration Expands Intelligent Boundaries

With products as the carrier, CHERY has advanced the in-depth integration of intelligent ecosystems, presenting cutting-edge achievements at the Ecosystem Exhibition. AiMOGA Robotics made a strong appearance with intelligent police robots, humanoid robots and Argos quadruped robotic dogs, realizing the interconnection and sharing of automotive intelligence and robot technologies to create an integrated “vehicle + robot” smart mobility experience. Meanwhile, CHERY has formed a global strategic cooperation with NVIDIA, focusing on assisted driving, cabin AI and embodied intelligence to accelerate the application of physical AI, making intelligent technology more inclusive and closer to real family life.

From brand renewal to technological breakthroughs, from product innovation to ecosystem expansion, CHERY completed a high-quality global showcase in April 2026. In the future, CHERY will stay true to its For Family aspiration, rooted in the three equalities of safety, space and technology, and move forward hand in hand with global partners. Let the warmth and intelligence of intelligent manufacturing in China accompany every family toward a better mobility future.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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