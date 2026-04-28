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EXEED Parent Company Deepens Strategic Collaboration with Qualcomm to Co-Craft Next-Generation Smart Mobility Experiences

ByEthan Lin

Apr 28, 2026

Beijing, China, April 24, 2026 – Amid the grand opening of 2026 Beijing Auto Show, Chery, parent company of EXEED, signed a new cooperation agreement with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. The two sides will deepen collaboration across three core sectors: smart cockpit, intelligent driving, and cockpit-driving convergence. Together, they will jointly build a next-generation intelligent vehicle technology platform and industry-leading benchmark products, delivering safer, smarter and more personalized travel experiences for global users.

Under the newly inked agreement, Qualcomm Technologies’ Snapdragon® Digital Chassis™ product lineup — covering the AI-empowered Snapdragon® Cockpit Elite for intelligent cabin experiences, the Snapdragon Ride™ Elite for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and the Snapdragon Ride™ Flex SoC tailored for centralized computing architecture — will fuel the intelligent upgrading of multiple brands and vehicle product lines, including EXEED and EXLANTIX.

In the smart cockpit segment, both parties will capitalize on the Snapdragon Cockpit Elite to explore in-vehicle application scenarios of on-device large language models (LLMs). They will develop next-gen smart cockpit solutions for global high-end and mainstream vehicle models, enabling instant response, smooth multi-screen linkage and immersive in-cabin entertainment. In the field of intelligent driving assistance, the two sides will jointly develop advanced driving assistance solutions built on Snapdragon Ride. For cockpit-driving convergence, the adoption of Snapdragon Ride Flex SoC will break data silos between cockpit and driving systems, streamline hardware and software integration, and drive integrated upgrades in perception, decision-making and human-vehicle interaction. Multiple EXEED models developed in line with this strategic layout are currently in the pipeline and will be launched sequentially across global markets.

Intelligent technology stands at the heart of the profound transformation sweeping the global automotive industry, as artificial intelligence redefines the next era of mobility. EXEED has long adhered to in-depth innovation in intelligent technology, forging core competitiveness through cutting-edge technologies and its self-developed omniverse intelligent system. Centered on the theme of “Momentum Forward” at 2026 Beijing Auto Show and the International Business Summit, EXEED premiered a lineup of concept offerings, including the all-new full-size flagship SUV ET8 CONCEPT, RX CONCEPT and the interior design of ES GT, fully demonstrating its forward-looking insights into smart cockpit development and human-vehicle interaction.

Moving forward, EXEED will continue to break technological boundaries and fully accelerate the rollout of its brand-wide Omniverse AI strategy, bringing premium, high-quality intelligent mobility experiences to consumers worldwide.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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