Trustima Officially Debuts as the Sustainable Global Brand Review Platform

Oct 21, 2025

Trustima, a global platform dedicated to giving consumers access to genuine customer experiences that provide authentic business insights, has announced the launch of its Sustainable Tree Planting program, which makes it one of the first to integrate consumer feedback with direct positive environmental impact.

Review and Reforest

The platform’s “Review and Reforest” initiative is already live and has set out with a simple mission “to foster transparency in the global marketplace while actively contributing to forest preservation and climate action”. It is available to all Trustima users, allowing consumers to simultaneously support the environment and other potential customers.

Trustima’s groundbreaking environmental initiative turns every review into a positive step towards a greener planet. Once a user leaves a verified review on a company’s product or service, the platform makes a financial contribution to its tree planting activities. Whether leaving a single review or multiple reviews, consumers can actively help give back to the planet.

The initiative sees the company contribute to tree planting activities in multiple countries around the world – including the United States, United Kingdom, Singapore, and United Arab Emirates – giving consumers a chance to make a difference in their part of the world as well as the global reforestation program. Each tree planted helps combat deforestation, support positive climate change, and restore vital ecosystems.

Consumers can see the impact that their reviews are having in real-time thanks to the campaign’s running on-screen totals. Users can see both the financial contribution and the total number of trees planted while heading into the dashboard itself offers further insights into the cumulative contributions of each country over time.

While the program is a community effort, individuals can track their personal contributions across three levels. Level 1, the seedling stage, covers the first 10 reviews. Level 2, the sapling stage, is for 11-100 reviews. And level 3, the mature tree stage, is for experienced reviewers who have left over 100 reviews.

Consumers can write reviews of companies in several countries across a multitude of industries including agriculture, retail, food and drink, travel, financial services, healthcare, education, home services, and much more.

Despite only just launching, the Review and Reforest scheme has already gained over 100 verified reviews and trees have already subsequently been planted. As well as supporting the environment, each review builds even deeper insights into the brands, products, and services that have been reviewed.

Trustima has set out to create a supportive community where people help each other through their honest reviews, the sustainability program fits seamlessly into that mission.

About Trustima

Trustima is a platform for transparent brand profiles and user reviews that empowers consumers with authentic insights and helps businesses build trust through transparency. Founded by a team of consumer advocates, it creates an honest dialogue between companies and customers with an innovative solution that is authentic, balanced, and inclusive.

For more information, please visit www.trustima.com.

