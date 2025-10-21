DMR News

KMB Yachting Debuts the Rugged and Elegant Technohull XPD as Exclusive U.S. Dealer

ByEthan Lin

Oct 21, 2025

KMB Yachting, Miami Beach’s leading luxury yacht dealer, is proud to announce the U.S. debut of the 2026 Technohull XPD, the latest innovation from Technohull. Known globally for their high-performance rib boats for sale and unrivaled craftsmanship, Technohull has set a new standard in design, power, and onboard comfort.

Rugged Performance Meets Luxury Design

The 2026 Technohull XPD is engineered for power and agility, featuring twin Mercury 600 outboards and a deep V hull capable of reaching a maximum speed of 60 knots. The 49-foot vessel delivers up to 1,800 horsepower, balancing exhilarating performance with a smooth and comfortable sailing experience.

Inside, the cabin accommodates up to four guests with sleeping quarters, climate-controlled amenities, and modern luxury fittings, making the XPD a standout in yacht tender design. The boat is ideal for year-round, all-weather cruising, offering enthusiasts a perfect blend of rugged durability and contemporary comfort.

A Vessel Built for Every Condition

“The Technohull XPD is the perfect boat to navigate any weather condition,” said a KMB Yachting spokesperson. “It is designed for both adventure and luxury, providing a thrilling yet safe experience for our clients. This vessel truly represents the pinnacle of luxury RIBs on the market today.”

As the exclusive U.S. dealer of Technohull RIBs, KMB Yachting brings this highly anticipated model to American waters for the first time, giving enthusiasts early access to one of the most sophisticated and powerful Technohull XPD vessels available.

About KMB Yachting

KMB Yachting is the exclusive U.S. dealer of Technohull RIBs, specializing in high-performance, luxury yacht tenders and RIB boats. Based in Miami Beach, Florida, KMB Yachting provides clients with access to cutting-edge vessels, expert guidance, and unparalleled service for the ultimate boating experience.

For more information, visit: https://kmbyachting.com

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

