Logical Commander Announces EPPA Compliant AI Model for Preventing Internal Threats

The End of Surveillance A New Era of Ethical Risk Prevention

In today’s rapidly evolving risk landscape, businesses and government organizations are increasingly vulnerable to internal threats. However, traditional methods of risk management, often invasive or reactive, no longer suffice. Enter Logical Commander, a trailblazer in ethical and preventive internal risk management. With its cutting-edge AI-driven solutions, Logical Commander is revolutionizing how organizations safeguard themselves from internal threats, all while maintaining compliance with the U.S. Employee Polygraph Protection Act (EPPA).

Ethical Prevention A Human-Centered Approach

At the heart of Logical Commander’s innovative solution is its proprietary technology, E-Commander. This unified operating system consolidates multiple functions, behavioral assessments, reporting signals, and AI-supported case workflows, into one cohesive environment. The result is a platform that allows teams across Risk, HR, Compliance, Security, Legal, and Ethics to work seamlessly together as a singular line of defense. The Risk-HR module is a flagship tool that uses artificial intelligence to detect potential internal threats and ethical breaches, without relying on invasive tactics like surveillance or coercion.

“We are proud to offer an EPPA-compliant system by design. This means businesses can now ensure proactive, ethical prevention without compromising the rights of their employees,” said Matias Schapiro, Co-Founder and CEO of Logical Commander. “Surveillance is over, and reactive forensics are a thing of the past. Ethical, proactive prevention is the new standard, and Logical Commander delivers it.”

Avoiding Legal Pitfalls A Compliant, Dignified Model

Unlike traditional risk management approaches that rely on surveillance, lie detection, or post-event investigations, Logical Commander emphasizes prevention. The platform’s technology assesses risks in a way that prioritizes privacy and dignity, ensuring that no employees are subjected to physical tests, coercion, or privacy violations. By doing so, Logical Commander aligns perfectly with EPPA, a federal law designed to protect employees from polygraph testing and other invasive monitoring.

“Our approach is grounded in dignity and legal compliance. The system provides analytical insights into internal risks, rather than passing judgment or making employment decisions,” Schapiro added. “Organizations can take action before reputational, financial, or operational harm occurs. We’re providing the missing piece of the puzzle: preventive intelligence.”

Award-Winning Innovation in Internal Risk Mitigation

Logical Commander is already garnering significant recognition for its innovative approach to risk mitigation. It has been recognized by global government bodies and trade councils for its contributions to internal risk prevention. Notably, the company has been named among the top 40 tech companies worldwide by the U.S. Secretary of Commerce & ITC. Logical Commander has also been invited to closed-door sessions hosted by the OECD to discuss integrity and anti-corruption policies.

The company’s leadership team, including former U.S. Inspectors General and executives from defense, compliance, and national-security domains, adds a layer of expertise that reinforces its legitimacy and regulatory alignment. This wealth of experience helps Logical Commander stay ahead of the curve in the fast-evolving risk intelligence industry.

Why Logical Commander Stands Out

While other companies react to internal incidents or use invasive surveillance measures, Logical Commander takes a proactive, human-centered approach that sets it apart from the competition. It is not just another fragmented tool in the corporate risk management landscape. Rather, it is a unified system that provides organizations with the ability to prevent ethical breaches and internal threats without violating employee privacy or trust.

“Logical Commander is the future of internal risk management,” said Schapiro. “Our system does not just monitor or investigate after the damage is done. We prevent ethical and behavioral risks before they materialize, providing organizations with a compliant, effective, and dignified solution.”

About Logical Commander

Founded by industry leaders with deep expertise in compliance, defense, and national security, Logical Commander is an AI-driven risk intelligence company dedicated to reshaping how organizations manage internal threats. The company’s flagship product, E-Commander, consolidates behavioral assessments, reporting signals, and AI workflows into a unified system that allows for proactive prevention without compromising employee privacy or rights. Logical Commander is committed to ensuring that businesses and government-regulated organizations can manage risks effectively and ethically, with a focus on compliance and dignity.

