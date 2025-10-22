GAMIVO’s Experts Explain the Abundance of Remasters and Remakes

Nostalgia is a powerful force that drives the return of movie franchises, musicians, and fashion that were popular a few decades ago. According to GAMIVO, a platform specializing in selling discounted video games, the influence of nostalgia on the gaming industry is visible, too. However, players need something more than just buying old hits they were playing as kids or teenagers.

Reboots, remakes, and remasters

“On GAMIVO, gamers can find both new releases and classic titles for virtually all popular gaming platforms, including PC, Xbox, Nintendo, and PlayStation. As a result, we can observe trends and behaviors firsthand. According to our research, only a fraction of players buy video games that were released before 2010. Although nostalgia doesn’t compel players to buy old titles, it has a significant impact on the industry,” explains Andrzej Bazylczuk from GAMIVO.

One of the most visible nostalgia effects on video games is the plethora of new versions of old games released every month. Looking at this year’s release calendar, people will find The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, Tomb Raider IV–VI Remastered, System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster, Syberia Remastered, and new incarnations of other titles that originally debuted years ago.

Money matters

Nostalgia plays its role when it comes to the popularity of reboots, remakes, and remasters . However, it’s not the main reason why developers and publishers decide to refresh their timeless hits. As is often the case in life, the main reason is money.

“Developing video games today is usually expensive and time-consuming. Refreshing an existing title allows studios to save both time and money because a great chunk of work is already done. Crucial elements such as mechanics and story are already there. Obviously, some games, foremost remakes and reboots, still require a lot of work, but it’s much less than creating a game from scratch,” points out Andrzej Bazylczuk.

Moreover, marketing of an already established franchise is less demanding than in the case of a fresh IP because there is an existing fanbase. All these elements make remasters and remakes a safe choice from a business point of view.

Old adventures for new generations

What’s good for business is not necessarily the best for video game enthusiasts. Fortunately, gamers also have a lot of reasons to welcome the return of classic titles. First of all, sometimes they are the only way to play beloved games.

One can read a 100-year-old book, but running a 20-year-old game on a modern system can be impossible or complicated. Moreover, some releases came out exclusively for consoles that today belong in the museum. Remasters are optimized for today’s gaming platforms and usually come out on PC, Xbox Series S|X , PlayStation 5, and other popular consoles.

“Unlike books or movies, video games have evolved exceptionally in the last few years. Even the revolutionary titles were limited by the technology of the time. Consequently, older releases may be difficult not only to run but also to play due to their outdated visuals, saving systems, and mechanics. I’m convinced that not many young players would play Silent Hill 2 or Oblivion if not for the new versions,” clarifies the GAMIVO representative.

Hence, even if the abundance of refurbished old hits can suggest that the developers have run out of ideas, it’s not a bad tendency. For developers and publishers, it’s a safe strategy that can be lifesaving, particularly during the recession. Whereas for gamers, it’s a chance to experience classic adventures with modern visuals.