Factoring.io Introduces Transparent Pricing Model to Disrupt Traditional Factoring Industry

Factoring.io, a modern accounts receivable (AR) financing platform, today announced the launch of its Transparent Pricing Model, a first-of-its-kind initiative designed to simplify and demystify the factoring process for small and mid-sized businesses. By removing hidden fees, long-term lock-ins, and percentage confusion, Factoring.io aims to set a new industry standard in financial transparency.

Reinventing Trust in a Legacy Industry

Traditional factoring has long been criticized for complex fee structures, unclear terms, and restrictive contracts that leave business owners uncertain about their true costs. Factoring.io’s new model takes a radically different approach: one flat, fully disclosed rate, and no long-term commitments.

“Our mission is to remove the fine print from factoring,” said Nate Nead, CEO of Factoring.io. “Business owners deserve to know exactly what they’ll pay, when they’ll get funded, and how to access more working capital — without surprises buried in legalese.”

How It Works

Through its intuitive online platform, Factoring.io provides upfront rate calculators and real-time invoice analysis so business owners can see exactly how much cash they’ll receive and how much it will cost before committing.

The Transparent Pricing Model includes:

Flat, predictable fees with no variable interest rates

with no variable interest rates No setup or termination fees

No long-term contracts or monthly minimums

Instant funding decisions powered by proprietary underwriting

“We believe that transparency isn’t just ethical — it’s a competitive advantage,” added Eric Lamanna, VP of Marketing. “When clients can trust their funding partner, they stay longer and grow faster.”

Empowering SMBs with Simplicity and Speed

Factoring.io’s platform integrates directly with major accounting tools like QuickBooks and Xero, making it easy to sync invoices, verify payers, and access funds within 24 hours. The company’s focus on speed, clarity, and user experience helps small businesses smooth out cash-flow volatility and reinvest in growth.

“By stripping out complexity, we’re empowering business owners to focus on what matters — running their business,” said Timothy Carter, Chief Revenue Officer. “This is factoring for the modern entrepreneur.”

About Factoring.io

Factoring.io is a fintech company specializing in accounts receivable financing for small and mid-sized businesses. With a mission to make cash flow simple, fast, and transparent, the platform provides funding solutions without hidden fees, restrictive contracts, or confusing terms. Factoring.io serves clients across industries including logistics, construction, staffing, and manufacturing. Factoring.io is brought to customers by InvestNet, LLC–part of the HOLD.co holding company family.