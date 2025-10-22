DMR News

Law.co Introduces Custom Agentic AI Workflows to Automate Complex Legal Processes

Oct 22, 2025

Law.co, a leading innovator in legal artificial intelligence, today announced the launch of custom agentic AI workflows designed specifically for law firms and enterprise legal departments. This new capability allows firms to create secure, autonomous AI agents that perform multi-step legal processes—from drafting and review to document routing and compliance checks—within private, permissioned environments.

Unlike traditional legal AI tools that generate one-off responses, Law.co’s agentic AI system enables autonomous reasoning and task chaining, allowing AI agents to act, verify, and refine their own outputs. The result: a self-improving legal workflow that mirrors the logic, policy, and precedent structure unique to each firm.

A New Paradigm for Legal Automation

“Law firms are moving beyond static AI prompts to systems that can reason, act, and learn within guardrails,” said Nate Nead, CEO of Law.co. “Our agentic workflow framework gives firms the power to automate legal processes while maintaining total control of their data. We’re helping them build internal AI infrastructure that scales intelligently, ethically, and securely.”

The framework introduces a no-code workflow builder, enabling administrators to visually design and deploy multi-agent task flows without programming expertise. Firms can define conditional logic—such as triggering redline reviews, compliance checks, or filing tasks—and connect the system with existing CRMs, DMSs, and practice management platforms.

Each agent operates inside Law.co’s private AI sandbox, which enforces immutable audit trails, ethical boundaries, and data isolation, ensuring full compliance with confidentiality obligations and industry standards like SOC 2 and GDPR.

Tailored for Every Firm

“Clients aren’t just asking about AI—they’re asking for automation that fits their firm’s DNA,” said Eric Lamanna, VP of Sales at Law.co. “With agentic workflows, we can design bespoke systems that reflect a firm’s internal processes, review standards, and client service expectations. It’s not one-size-fits-all AI—it’s AI that adapts to the way lawyers actually work.”

The new workflow engine also supports on-premises and hybrid deployments, giving regulated organizations full control over model access and data residency—an essential feature for firms handling sensitive casework, intellectual property, or cross-border compliance matters.

Scaling Legal Efficiency Responsibly

“This is where AI becomes a real business multiplier,” said Timothy Carter, Chief Revenue Officer at Law.co. “Law.co’s agentic architecture lets firms scale productivity across entire departments without scaling headcount. Our clients are seeing 60–80% reductions in routine drafting and review time, while maintaining the same level of rigor and human oversight.”

The company emphasized that all workflows include human-in-the-loop validation, ensuring that attorneys remain the final authority in all substantive legal decisions.

Early adopters of the platform include mid-sized law firms and in-house legal teams experimenting with AI-driven intake triage, contract lifecycle automation, and regulatory monitoring systems.

Building Toward the Future of Law

Law.co’s roadmap includes features such as multi-agent collaboration, client-specific AI training data ingestion, and real-time compliance monitors for firms subject to evolving privacy and disclosure regulations. The company remains committed to transparent, ethical AI development aligned with ABA Model Rules and global privacy standards.

About Law.co

Law.co is an AI-powered legal technology platform that integrates advanced natural language models, private data infrastructure, and compliance-grade security to automate legal work. From drafting to review, Law.co’s platform helps law firms and enterprise legal departments increase efficiency, accuracy, and profitability while preserving confidentiality and control.

