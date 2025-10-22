The Legacy Makers 2025: The Forttuna Group Unveils the Next Chapter of the Forttuna Global 100

The Forttuna Group proudly announces The Legacy Makers 2025, the next milestone in its flagship recognition platform, The Forttuna Global 100.

Following the debut of The Power List 2025, which celebrated contemporary visionaries shaping industries and society today, The Legacy Makers 2025 takes the journey further, honouring individuals whose contributions have created an enduring impact. These are leaders whose work goes beyond immediate success, shaping systems, communities, and generations for years to come.



Among the distinguished honorees this year is Maneka Sanjay Gandhi, Chairperson of People for Animals, recognized for her advocacy in animal welfare and social reform. Moran Cerf, Professor of Neuroscience & Business, Columbia University, USA, and Director of Return on AI, whose work on decision science is shaping how individuals and organizations understand human behavior. Dr. Kiran Bedi, India’s first female police officer and Chairperson of the India Vision Foundation, is celebrated for her transformative leadership, while Dr. Rowland Illing, Global Chief Medical Officer & Director, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Amazon Web Services (AWS), drives innovation at the intersection of medicine and technology.

Also recognized is Shaukat Ali Khan, Executive Chief Digital & Information Officer (CDIO) at NHS West Yorkshire Integrated Care Board, UK, whose initiatives empower underserved communities through education and skills development, and Alex Borg, Member Of Parliament, Parliament of Malta | Leader of the Nationalist Party, Partit Nazzjonalista, helping organizations safeguard critical infrastructure and build resilience against evolving threats.

Mental health advocacy is championed by Dr. Nabhit Kapur, Permanent Representative of Pan African Intergovernmental Agency for Water and Sanitation for Africa to the United Nations, who continues to destigmatize conversations on psychological well-being, while healthcare transformation is led by Subramanyam Yadavalli, CEO of International Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, driving operational excellence across global healthcare networks.

Women’s health takes center stage with Dr. Manjula Anagani, Clinical Director & HOD, Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology, CARE Hospitals, Arete Hospitals, Hyderabad, a pioneer in minimally invasive gynecology, while Harvinder Jeet Singh Pannu, President & Corporate Security Advisor at Reliance Industries Conglomerate, advances business growth through operations and consulting expertise. Medical innovation continues with Dr. Kaiser Raja, Clinical Director, Institute of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, King’s College Hospital, Dubai, UAE, recognized for advancing liver disease research and improving clinical outcomes worldwide.

Strategic leadership is strengthened by Adel Abdulla Miran, Director of Facilities Management & Administration at Dubai Holding Real Estate and Founder of Miranco Innovation and AI Consultancy, guiding professionals toward stronger decision-making and growth, and Katy (MacKinnon) Hansell, Expert Coach & Strategic Advisor, Founder of Katy Hansell Impact Partners LLC, who enables leaders to build high-impact cultures and future-ready organizations.

Marketing transformation and performance leadership are celebrated with Este Pretorius, CEO of Boost Sales, a global authority in LinkedIn social selling and AI-driven revenue systems, and Mohamed Atef Elsayed Ibrahim, Founder & CEO of LAHINT, pioneering Saudi Arabia’s civic-tech ecosystem with automation and public service innovation.

Medical excellence is exemplified by Dr. Med. Sylvia Paulig, Founder & CEO of Paulig Eye & Health, who has performed over 120,000 eye surgeries and revolutionized ophthalmology with her patented Binovision™ procedure. Storytelling and education take the spotlight with Brenda Dempsey, CEO & Founder of Book Brilliance Publishing, empowering diverse voices globally, while Dr. Amo Raju OBE, Disability Ambassador for Disability Direct, redefines disability-led social enterprises through pioneering leadership.

Technology and AI innovation are at the forefront with Mark D. Minevich, President of Going Global Ventures and Strategic Partner at Mayfield. Entrepreneurial excellence is embodied by Joel D’Souza, Founder & Director of EXPRESS AUTOCARE, Co-Founder, and Varun Kumar, Founder of Law Audience, equipping India’s legal students with access to internships, training, and knowledge-sharing opportunities.

Healthcare and biotechnology leadership are represented by Mohamed Algamal, President & CEO of Hemara Bio, ensuring life-saving therapies reach underserved regions, and Amit Shivpuja, Director of Data Product, Governance & Strategy at Walmart, whose AI and data governance frameworks enable secure enterprise adoption of AI at scale.

Punith Suvarna, Founder, PS Talent Advisors, shapes leadership and talent management across sectors, while Dawn Christine, Founder & Principal Architect of Architect PLLC, creates inspiring, impactful spaces through her groundbreaking work in architecture and design.

Business transformation takes center stage with Philippe Funk, President & Founder of Polytechnic Cyber Institute, and Dominique Cagle, Founder & CEO of Nika Corporate Housing, both driving organizational scalability and talent development. Education and community development are celebrated through Mike Ross, Founder of Future Forward Education, and Pearl Letlotlo Olesitse, a Leadership Coach, uplifting youth and women through education and entrepreneurship.

Scientific research is spotlighted with Professor (Dr.) Jagat Rakesh Kanwar, Professor & Head, Department of Biochemistry, at AIIMS Bhopal. From marketing to enterprise growth, Lailayan AlMasri, CMO & Co-Founder of FundingPips, leads initiatives for social development and women’s empowerment. James Martin, CEO & Founder of ezClinic, Inc., is revolutionizing patient safety through AI-powered solutions.

Global public health and mental wellness are championed by Dr. Monica Romelina Sijabat, MRS Business Professional, Founder & Managing Partner, and Dr. Jazmin Burns, PsyD, Founder of Burns Virtual Psychological Solutions, redefining access to mental health and neurodevelopmental care.

Enterprise technology and privacy innovation are represented by Sanjib Sahoo, President of Global Platform Group at Ingram Micro, leading large-scale digital transformation, and Jamal Ahmed, Founder of Privacy Pros Academy, embedding global data protection standards into business practices.

Patient experience and healthcare innovation are advanced by Dr. Carolyn M. Rubin, Owner of Carolyn M Rubin Consulting and Host of EmpowerFuse. At the same time, Nyanchama Okemwa, Chair of ENAR aisbl & ENAR Foundation, Decolonial and Intersectional Expert, JEDI Consultant, highlights racial equity and representation on global platforms.

Leadership psychology and performance coaching are spotlighted through Dr. Joy Macci, CEO of JOY OF PICKLEBALL®, who inspires transformation for executives and athletes alike, and Ava Dasya Rasa, Founder of Dragonfly Trauma Counseling Center, bridging spirituality and leadership. Resilient leadership is fostered by Cody Dakota Wooten, Chief Regenerative Design Officer at The Leadership Guide.

Social innovation is embodied by Sree Divya Vadlapudi Prasanna, Chairperson of Indi Ativa Foundation and SheBuildsTech, while civic and legal leadership are recognized through John A. Tarantino, CEO of Iylon Precision Oncology, LLC, integrating legal expertise with breakthroughs in cancer care innovation.

Policy, finance, and public service leadership find their place with Dr. Ronny Castillo Gonzalez, Presidential Candidate, Republic of Costa Rica, Aquí Costa Rica Manda Party, and global wealth protection is led by Kay B. Rogalla.

Community well-being is championed by Dr. Moses S. Dixon, President & CEO of Senior Connection, Inc., Hina Siddiqui, Founder & CEO of Corporate Influence Media, Host of The Corporate Life Podcast, 6x Author and Media Strategist, and James Marlin, Founder & CEO, IVRS Wellness Center drive enterprise and community growth. Maternal health advocacy continues with Toni Curtis, Founder & Director, Doula Services, Director of Advocacy, DONA International.

Finally, healthcare innovations are represented by Dr. Shoreh Ghasmi, a Dentist Practitioner at The Harrogate Clinic, redefining dentistry through a patient-centered approach, and Dr. Kanwar Bir Singh, Founder of MentHeal, linking patient care to holistic wellness.

The Legacy Makers 2025 is more than a recognition list; it is a testament to the power of vision and purpose, a platform that honors those who have created influence that truly transcends time.