Gostex Launches AI-Powered White-Label Payments Suite

Gostex today announced the launch of an AI-powered, white-label fintech suite designed to help financial institutions and enterprise merchants improve authorization rates, reduce fraud losses, and streamline operations. The initial release includes an AI-optimized payment gateway, a support system, and an enterprise management module. The suite focuses on smart routing, real-time risk scoring, automated reconciliation, behavioral biometrics, device fingerprinting, and policy-driven compliance to address false declines, fraud, and scaling challenges in modern payments.

“Gostex exists to make advanced fintech capabilities accessible as configurable, enterprise-grade building blocks,” said Stanislav Pak, CEO of Gostex. “The mission is to empower institutions with white-label solutions that accelerate growth, enhance customer experience, and reduce operational risk – without forcing a trade-off between speed and governance. Strategically, the focus is on measurable outcomes: higher approvals with fewer false declines, shorter onboarding cycles, and operating models that scale predictably across markets.”

“From an engineering perspective, the mandate was reliability, security, and practical integration,” said Sevak Petrosian, CTO of Gostex. “Targets include 99.9% service availability, bank-grade security controls, and APIs that integrate cleanly into real-world environments. The architecture emphasizes real-time anomaly detection, policy automation for KYC/AML workflows, and detailed telemetry, so teams can adjust routing and risk in minutes rather than months. The result is a platform designed for low latency, high throughput, and consistent performance under peak loads.”

Product Highlights

1. Payment Gateway (AI-Optimized): Smart routing selects optimal acquirers and payment paths based on live performance signals; real-time risk scoring helps reduce false declines; automated reconciliation and enriched reporting streamline finance operations; cross-border optimization improves international authorization performance.

2. Support System: Always-on NLP assistance for customers and operators, with configurable workflows for dispute handling and verifications; predictive analytics highlight emerging fraud patterns and operational bottlenecks; multilingual capabilities support distributed teams and global user bases.

3. Card Management: Behavioral biometrics and device fingerprinting strengthen fraud defenses while preserving user experience; granular policy controls and automated compliance checks help standardize controls across products and geographies; real-time analytics provide portfolio-level insight for faster decision-making.

Use Cases

1. Approval Uplift: Dynamic routing and model-driven risk scoring reduce soft declines and optimize authorization performance across acquirers and geographies.

2. Fraud Loss Reduction: Behavioral signals and device intelligence reinforce rule-based controls, enabling earlier detection of high-risk activity with fewer false positives.

3. Operational Efficiency: Automated reconciliation, case-management workflows, and unified analytics help finance and support teams resolve issues faster and close periods with greater accuracy.

4. Scalable Expansion: API-first design, environment isolation, and configuration as code support rapid regional rollouts and partner integrations without disruptive refactors.



About Gostex

Gostex is a fintech software company offering white-label solutions for payments optimization, and enterprise management. The platform emphasizes reliability, bank-grade security controls, and measurable business outcomes for banks, payment service providers, and enterprise merchants across the region. Gostex solutions are delivered with clear SLAs, telemetry-rich observability, and integration patterns designed for real-world enterprise environments.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.