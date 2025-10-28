Uniting Leaders for Sustainable Development: The Permanent Observer Mission of the Pan-African Intergovernmental Agency of WSA to the United Nations Hosts Landmark UN High-Level Side Event

The Permanent Observer Mission of the Pan-African Intergovernmental Agency of WSA to the United Nations hosted a landmark high-level event on 23rd September 2025 at the Delegates Dining Lounge in the UN Headquarters on the sidelines of the 80th UNGA, bringing together diplomats, innovators, and thought leaders from around the world. Convened under the banner of “Better Together,” the event provided a global platform to align on Sustainable Development Goals and accelerate the commissioning of science-based solutions that address some of the most urgent challenges of our time. Attendees engaged in forward-looking discussions on interdisciplinary collaboration, technological innovation, and evidence-based strategies that can drive measurable global progress.

Hosted by His Excellency Ambassador Dr. Nabhit Kapur, the event reflected his commitment to advancing diplomacy, science, and human development at the highest levels of international cooperation. Dr. Kapur, a renowned mental health diplomat, is globally recognized for pioneering efforts in psychological well-being, establishing global alliances, and bringing mental health and human capital issues to the forefront of global policy-making. His work has influenced governments, multilateral agencies, and global forums to adopt actionable frameworks that prioritize well-being as a cornerstone of sustainable growth.

Dr. Raul Handa, Special Envoy to the Permanent Observer Mission, played a pivotal role in curating the speakers, ensuring the event featured a dynamic roster of distinguished thought leaders and innovators whose work spans science, policy, entrepreneurship, and global development.

Among the distinguished delegates and speakers convened for this landmark event are Punith Suvarna, Founder of PS Talent Advisors, whose three decades of global experience in talent acquisition have shaped innovative strategies for startups and multinational corporations alike, and Sukh Sandhu, Executive Director of Compliance and Quality Assurance (CAQA) and Career Calling International, a Forbes Business Council member whose expertise in governance, ISO standards, and higher education has empowered organizations worldwide.

Entrepreneurial innovation is championed by Marco Gam, Founder & CEO of Conmedia, recognized on Forbes 30 Under 30 for transforming the future of work and fostering inclusive leadership for Gen Z. In contrast, Dr. Nachiketa Sinha, Founder & CEO of Quantum HealthTech Solutions Inc., has redefined mental health care in Canada through policy reform, patient-centered innovation, and advocacy for underserved communities.

Leadership activation and community engagement are exemplified by Stacey Lauren, Founder of Do The Thing™, whose challenge-based platform inspires confidence, connection, and action, and Laneesha Senegal, Founder & Executive Director of HOPE, who has created transformative programs in youth entrepreneurship and economic empowerment, impacting thousands of lives.

Global storytelling and human-centered impact are highlighted through Kim Sorrelle, Writer, TV & Podcast Host, who bridges corporate leadership with frontline humanitarian work. At the same time, Stephanie Crowe, CEO of Learn.net, drives transformational learning and habit change using neuroscience and AI to empower leaders worldwide.

Organizational strategy and leadership readiness are represented by Dr. Eileen McDowell, creator of The P.A.T.H. Method™, who equips emerging leaders with neuroscience-informed frameworks for resilience and executive-level readiness, and Melanie Warner, Founder of Defining Moments Press, whose work amplifies global voices, monetizes purpose, and transforms ideas into impactful legacies.

Finally, Samantha Taylor, Faith-Based Transformation Specialist, inspires mass personal transformation through her journey of resilience, while Joelle Machia, Co-Founder of Wanderers Compass, champions sustainable travel and authentic cultural engagement, encouraging exploration that leaves lasting, positive impacts on communities worldwide.

The event concluded by reinforcing the transformative power of collaboration, innovation, and science-driven action in accelerating progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals. Guided by the visionary leadership of His Excellency Ambassador Dr. Nabhit Kapur and assisted by Dr. Raul Handa, the gathering united diverse voices and translated shared insights into a roadmap for measurable global change. By convening such distinguished leaders, the event underscored a collective commitment to building solutions that create lasting impact across sectors, societies, and future generations.