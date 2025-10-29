DMR News

Reef Launches Reef Chain Wallet for iOS, Expanding Access Across Apple Ecosystem

Oct 29, 2025

Reef, the fast, affordable, and developer-friendly Layer 1 blockchain, today announced the launch of Reef Chain Wallet for iOS and iPadOS. The release marks the second phase of Reef’s multi-platform rollout, following the successful launch of its Android version last year. The new app is now available for download in Apple’s App Stores worldwide.

Expanding Beyond Android

Reef Chain Wallet is designed to be the premiere way to experience Reef Chain, providing users with a secure, self-custodial wallet built for both everyday users and Web3 developers. The iOS release brings Reef’s ecosystem to millions of Apple users, extending the network’s accessibility and usability.

At launch, Reef Chain Wallet for Apple mobile devices includes:

  • Password and biometric security: Full Touch ID and Face ID support
  • Token management: Store, send, and receive any tokens on Reef Chain
  • NFT viewing: A clean interface for displaying NFTs
  • WalletConnect support: Connect to dApps on desktop via ReOwn’s WalletConnect protocol

“Launching Reef Chain Wallet on Apple devices is a major milestone for our team,” said Derek E. Silva, Chief Operating Officer at Reef. “It ensures that Reef users, whether they’re developers, traders, or NFT collectors, have a native, secure, and intuitive experience on any device they choose. This has been a long time coming, and we’re proud to deliver a polished, high-performance wallet for the Apple ecosystem.”

What’s Next for Reef Chain Wallet

The Reef core team has already begun work on the next development phases to enhance both functionality and performance. Following a comprehensive code audit, upcoming updates will address startup race conditions, memory optimization, transaction handling, and other key improvements.

Planned enhancements for future releases include:

  • In-app token swapping
  • NFT sending capabilities
  • Full UI redesign
  • In-app dApp browser
  • Improved WalletConnect integration
  • New onboarding experience featuring Reef Name Service (RNS)

Reef is also expanding its documentation platform, Reef Docs, to provide detailed guidance for new wallet users, including a live chat feature for direct technical support.

About Reef Chain

Reef is a fast, affordable, and efficient layer 1 blockchain. Our mission is to make Reef the easiest and most accessible blockchain for all Web3 users by making it easy for everyone to start accessing and benefiting from blockchain technology through core apps like Reef Chain Wallet, ReefScan, and ReefSwap.

For more information about Reef Chain and its products, visit https://reef.io.

