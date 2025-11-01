The Steelman Group Announces Expansion of Financial Services

Introducing The Steelman Group’s Comprehensive Financial Services

The Steelman Group, a trusted name in financial services, is excited to announce the expansion of its offerings to better serve teachers, veterans, and individuals seeking holistic financial guidance. With over 27 years of expertise, Stephen Steelman Sr., the founder and owner, brings his wealth of knowledge to ensure that every client, no matter their background or financial status, has access to clear, straightforward, and effective retirement and financial planning solutions.

A Veteran’s Commitment to Service and Excellence

Stephen Steelman’s journey in financial counseling began after his dedicated service as an Emergency Medical Technician and Combat Medic in the United States Army. This background has shaped his approach to helping others, particularly those in the teaching profession and fellow veterans. With a strong sense of duty, he has tailored financial strategies that ensure long-term success and security for his clients.

As a Certified Financial Counselor (CFC) since 1996 and a Licensed Income Tax Preparer since 1997, Stephen has built a reputation for providing valuable, honest financial services. His certifications and lifetime licenses for health and life insurance, empower him to help clients make informed decisions about their financial futures.

Understanding the Teacher Retirement System and 403(b) Plans

The Steelman Group specializes in working with educators, specifically focusing on the Teacher Retirement System (TRS) of Texas and 403(b) retirement plans. These retirement plans are vital for public school employees and certain charity workers, providing a secure foundation for their retirement. With his deep understanding of these systems, Stephen guides teachers through the complexities of these programs, helping them maximize their retirement savings.

Tax Sheltered Annuities and Financial Planning for a Secure Future

In addition to retirement planning, The Steelman Group offers expert guidance on Tax-Sheltered Annuities (TSAs), a tax-deferred retirement option that is often overlooked. With years of experience, Stephen ensures that his clients make the most of their retirement accounts, positioning them for a comfortable future.

For those looking for more comprehensive financial counseling, The Steelman Group offers a detailed financial review process. Through in-depth evaluations, clients can gain clarity on their current financial situation, set clear goals, and develop personalized strategies to reach those objectives. The goal is to empower clients to take control of their financial futures by simplifying complex financial matters and providing them with actionable steps to reach their retirement dreams.

Life Insurance Consultation for Peace of Mind

Recognizing the importance of protecting loved ones, The Steelman Group also offers life insurance consultations. Through careful analysis of existing life insurance policies, clients can ensure that they are fully covered in case of unexpected events. Life insurance serves as a vital tool in securing the future of one’s family, and Stephen’s thoughtful approach ensures that his clients receive policies that best fit their needs.

The Steelman Group’s Approach: Keeping Retirement Simple

What sets The Steelman Group apart is its commitment to simplicity in financial planning. Stephen emphasizes that retirement planning should not be overwhelming or complex. His retirement software system, YPAB (Yellow Pad and Brain), reflects this philosophy, offering a user-friendly approach to understanding retirement planning. The Yellow Pad Retirement system helps clients visualize their retirement journey without the need for advanced technological involvement or artificial intelligence.

Stephen’s belief in simplicity ensures that clients feel empowered, not confused, by the choices available. Whether clients are starting from scratch or looking to enhance their existing retirement plans, The Steelman Group provides guidance that is both clear and effective.

Commitment to Service and Client Success

Stephen’s focus on client relationships and his genuine care for each individual’s financial security is the cornerstone of The Steelman Group’s success. Even for clients with existing financial advisors, The Steelman Group offers supplementary services that can enhance their current plans, filling in gaps that may be missing.

By working independently, The Steelman Group is not limited by any specific investment options, allowing clients to receive personalized solutions that best fit their unique needs. This flexibility ensures that clients are not confined to one-size-fits-all solutions and that they can explore a range of options to secure their financial futures.

About The Steelman Group

Founded by Stephen Steelman Sr., The Steelman Group has been providing reliable and trustworthy financial services for over two decades. Specializing in retirement planning, tax preparation, and life insurance consultation, The Steelman Group’s mission is to help clients make informed decisions and achieve long-term financial success. With a focus on simplicity and clarity, Stephen and his team strive to make retirement and financial planning easy to understand and accessible for everyone, particularly teachers and veterans.

Media Contact

Stephen Steelman Sr.

Certified Financial Counselor/Tax Advisor and Owner, The Steelman Group

Email: contact@thesteelmangroup.net

Website: www.thesteelmangroup.net

Facebook: The Steelman Group on Facebook

