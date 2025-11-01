Wuliangye Showcases at the 2025 APEC CEO Summit, Sharing China’s Global Narrative of Sustainable Development Through “He-Mei Culture”

From October 28 to 31 local time, the 2025 APEC CEO Summit was held in South Korea. As a leading representative of Chinese heritage brands, Wuliangye participated extensively in the event series as a Platinum Sponsor and the Official Baijiu Partner of the summit. Mr. Zeng Congqin, Chairman of Wuliangye Group (Co., Ltd.), was invited to attend a series of official activities. At the same time, the South Korea stop of Wuliangye’s “He-Mei Global Tour” was officially launched.

Harmony and Coexistence: Showcasing Chinese Enterprises’ Commitment to Sustainability

Sharing opportunities through open development, achieving mutual benefit, and advancing inclusive economic globalization are key to building an Asia-Pacific community. As one of the world’s most influential multilateral business events, this year’s APEC CEO Summit focused on pressing topics such as artificial intelligence, technological innovation, digital governance, and global cooperation—exploring how regional collaboration can drive global economic recovery and high-quality development.

In this context, Wuliangye—participating in APEC-related events for the seventh consecutive year—took an active role in international dialogue under the theme of “He-Mei Culture.” The brand highlighted the Eastern wisdom Chinese enterprises bring to sustainable development, along with its own ongoing exploration and best practices in the field. Wuliangye contributed to the global conversation with a message of openness, cooperation, and shared success.

As the Strategic Partner and Official Spirits Provider of the Asia-Pacific Sustainable Business Night, Wuliangye presented a cultural showcase during the official dinner. Through artistic storytelling and immersive experiences, the brand interpreted the philosophy of “harmonious coexistence and shared beauty.” The exhibition booth featured flowing, curved designs symbolizing “integration and circulation,” echoing the brand’s core He-Mei values. Visual elements included iconic landmarks from past APEC host cities, creating a narrative that spanned time and geography—underscoring Wuliangye’s role in connecting China with the world.

The display featured a curated selection of Wuliangye’s flagship products, cultural and creative merchandise, and signature baijiu-based cocktails—drawing strong interest and engagement from summit attendees.

Connecting the World and Inspiring Cultural Resonance for Chinese Baijiu

On October 27, ahead of the summit, Wuliangye launched the South Korea leg of its 2025 “He-Mei Global Tour” with a themed pop-up event titled “A Light Buzz for the Senses” at the B.Les Space in Seongsu, Seoul. Centered around an immersive experience, the event featured interactive elements engaging all five senses—sight, sound, smell, taste, and touch—blending traditional baijiu culture with local social trends. The initiative offered young Korean consumers a vivid encounter with the unique flavor profile and cultural depth of Wuliangye.

The event also marked the South Korean debut of 29° Wuliangye · Love at First Sip, a stylish, approachable product tailored to younger audiences. Communicating in a light, fashion-forward tone, the product resonated with local youth culture. Since its launch in China just 60 days prior, the product had already surpassed RMB 100 million (approx. USD 13.7 million) in sales—underscoring its strong market appeal.

Wuliangye executives also visited major retail channels including Incheon International Airport’s duty-free stores and Lotte Mart’s liquor specialty sections to conduct market research. During the visit, they held in-depth discussions with key stakeholders from the duty-free and domestic liquor markets, including distributors, consumer opinion leaders, and research institutions.

In recent years, Wuliangye has actively leveraged high-profile international platforms to deepen its global narrative. The brand has made frequent appearances at world-class events such as the World Expo, APEC, the Boao Forum for Asia, and the China International Import Expo—consistently strengthening its image as a global ambassador of Chinese excellence.

At the same time, Wuliangye continues to expand its cross-cultural initiative, “He-Mei Global Tour,” building an international communication framework that fosters consumer engagement through cultural resonance. To date, the program has reached 18 countries and regions across Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. By combining cultural exchange with brand collaboration, Wuliangye has created immersive experiences that explore new global pathways for Chinese baijiu, establishing deeper emotional and consumption-based connections with international audiences.

From brand storytelling to cultural exchange, from market presence to value communication, Wuliangye is using innovative narratives and an open, inclusive approach to make “He-Mei” a new calling card for Chinese brands in global dialogue. Its continued presence on the international stage not only reflects the high-quality development of China’s baijiu industry, but also offers a distinctive cultural perspective for the world to better understand China through the lens of sustainability.

With seven consecutive years of partnership with APEC, Wuliangye has consistently centered its messaging around the “He-Mei” philosophy—from product showcases to cultural storytelling. Looking ahead, Wuliangye will continue to embrace openness and coexistence, empowering Chinese baijiu brands to demonstrate deeper cultural heritage and stronger sustainable impact on the global stage.